​​​​Kuwait: Harvey Nichols Kuwait, operated by Alshaya Group, is undergoing a bold reimagining to deliver a seamless, elevated luxury experience unlike anything else in Kuwait.

Starting at the end of April and set for completion in October, the iconic store at The Avenues is being transformed to create a dynamic, customer-centric destination.

At the heart of the renovation is the client journey. Every design and layout decision is crafted to enhance how customers move through and experience the store. The ground floor will become a vibrant hub for footwear, accessories, beauty, and fragrance, while fashion will be showcased in a fully refurbished Mezzanine — a focused, inspiring space for luxury apparel.

The new concept introduces curated zones to heighten the in-store experience, from immersive shop-in-shops to a dedicated fragrance bar — creating a retail environment that invites exploration, comfort, and style.

A striking new façade, designed by British artist Giles Miller, forms a dramatic architectural statement at the entrance of Harvey Nichols Kuwait. Composed of over 11,000 brass petals, the installation flows in undulating vertical forms that evoke Kuwait’s iconic desert sand dunes — a cultural and natural reference that grounds the store in its unique setting. This elegant, nature-inspired concept continues inside the store, adding depth and cohesion to the overall experience.

Harvey Nichols Kuwait is also evolving its brand portfolio to elevate the offering and meet customers’ aspirations. The majority of the brand mix is now exclusive to Harvey Nichols, reinforcing its leadership as Kuwait’s premier luxury fashion destination.

“Harvey Nichols Kuwait has always set the benchmark for luxury retail, and this transformation reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences,” said Saleh Alshaya, President of Apparel at Alshaya Group. “From an elevated store environment to an exclusive brand portfolio and innovative digital touchpoints, we are creating a destination that reflects the evolving aspirations of our customers and the future of luxury in the region.”

“This transformation is more than a refurbishment — it’s a bold step forward in redefining the luxury retail landscape in Kuwait,” said Julie Howett, Business Director for Harvey Nichols at Alshaya Group. “We’re delivering an elevated environment that reflects our customers’ aspirations and the strength of our brand partnerships. We are excited to unveil the new Harvey Nichols Kuwait in October.”

A key highlight of the refurbishment is the launch of a dynamic digital experience. State-of-the-art synchronized screens — at the façade and throughout key touchpoints — will energize the store environment and connect customers with the Harvey Nichols brand in new and visually stunning ways.

With a reimagined layout, exclusive brands, and cutting-edge digital innovation, Harvey Nichols Kuwait is setting a new standard for luxury retail in the region.

About Harvey Nichols Kuwait

Harvey Nichols, the world’s leading luxury retailer, is renowned for its exclusive edit of the most prestigious brands across womenswear, menswear, accessories and beauty.

Founded in 1831, Harvey Nichols has stores in London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, Edinburgh, Bristol and a dedicated beauty store, Beauty Bazaar, Harvey Nichols, in Liverpool. Internationally,

Harvey Nichols has stores in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, Dubai, Istanbul, Kuwait and Doha.