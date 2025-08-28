Abu Dhabi, UAE – On the occasion of Emirati Women’s Day, Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, honoured the partners that have empowered its community-focused initiatives, strengthening their social impact and inspiring positive change across the community.

Held at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the celebration brought together over 15 Emirati women who played vital roles within their respective organisations and shared Miral's ambitions in fostering a thriving community. The event welcomed esteemed guests from strategic partners in recognition for their invaluable contributions to Miral's CSR Strategy.

Embodying the core themes of Emirati Women’s Day and the UAE’s Year of Community, the event underscored the importance of long-standing partnerships and collective action. A thoughtfully curated programme included an Empowerment Scavenger Hunt across the theme park. A symbolic gift was presented to each participant as a keepsake to mark the occasion, further recognising their role in advancing shared goals and community empowerment.

The event reaffirms Miral's commitment to community engagement as part of its long-term Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Strategy, launched in late 2023. Some of the key achievements accomplished to date include fostering strategic long-term collaborations with over 15 entities to drive more than 175 impactful initiatives, directly engaging with over 3,000 community members across Abu Dhabi. These achievements are a testament to Miral’s dedication to enriching lives through meaningful experiences while creating a positive impact.

This year’s Emirati Women’s Day coincides with the 50th anniversary of the General Women's Union, established in 1975. The theme “Hand In Hand, We Celebrate 50 Years” aligns with the Year of Community 2025 and reflects a national celebration of community partnership and the continuous achievements of Emirati women across five decades.

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

