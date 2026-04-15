The Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University held its third meeting for the 2025/2026 academic year, chaired by H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the University’s Board of Trustees, and attended by their Excellencies and esteemed members of the Board. The meeting reviewed key strategic developments and progress in implementing previous decisions, reflecting the University’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leading academic institution in smart learning and innovation.

The meeting also discussed the Board’s annual agenda, in addition to following up on the work of the Business Development and Partnerships Committee. This reflects the University’s direction toward expanding its ecosystem of strategic partnerships and enhancing its institutional presence at both local and international levels, in line with its model as an innovative learning platform and reaffirming its commitment to enriching the learner experience and supporting their journey toward professional excellence.

The Board reviewed the University’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy, which represents a core pillar in advancing the digital education ecosystem. The strategy focuses on leveraging advanced technologies to enable flexible learning models, foster innovation, and enhance the efficiency of educational outcomes, in alignment with the demands of the future economy. It also reinforces the University’s role in supporting national efforts toward building a sustainable, knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and advanced technologies.

H.E. Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, emphasized that the University continues to reinforce its role as a knowledge hub for developing future-oriented educational models by expanding its network of strategic partnerships with academic institutions and both public and private sectors. This contributes to building a flexible and integrated education system capable of keeping pace with the rapid transformations of the digital economy.

He added: “The University’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy represents a fundamental pillar in reshaping higher education. It focuses on deploying advanced technologies to deliver personalized learning experiences, enhance research innovation, and improve the efficiency of educational outcomes, thereby supporting the development of national talent capable of leading the future economy.” He noted that following up on the implementation of previous decisions and reviewing the annual agenda reflect the Board’s commitment to adopting global best practices in governance and institutional development, ensuring sustainable and resilient academic performance.

For his part, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of the University, stated that the University is progressing rapidly in advancing its smart learning model through the systematic integration of AI technologies across all components of the educational process. This enhances the quality of outcomes and delivers a sustainable impact at both individual and societal levels.

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