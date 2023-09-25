Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today introduced PulseStar™, a service that provides operators with consistent, high-speed streaming of downhole data. The service transfers high-resolution, real-time drilling and subsurface data at extended depth to provide more efficient and consistent well delivery.

The PulseStar service uses telemetry for remote operations to minimize human interaction and enhances on-bottom drilling time. It automatically adapts to environmental changes for optimal data rate and detection. Its artificial intelligence provides self-optimizing pulses to maintain high data quality across the reservoir, and its advanced signal processing allows downlink for two-way communication while drilling.

“The PulseStar service allows for rapid and accurate drilling decision-making,” said Jim Collins, vice president, Sperry Drilling. “PulseStar enables high-speed transmission in deeper depths across the reservoir where detailed characterization and drilling optimization is critical.”

The PulseStar service is an automated mud-pulse telemetry system that consistently delivers high-speed data at extended depths for industry-leading subsurface insight and higher rate of penetration.

