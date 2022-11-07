With Insurtech on the rise, insurance companies have significantly improved their customer experience by digitising services, lowering costs, and enhancing their underwriting and actuarial processes. The UAE’s #1 fastest-growing Insurtech company, Hala Insurance, is at the forefront of this mission, providing a super-instant claims process with automatic approval for 91% of car repairs.

In today’s fast-paced world, consumers expect round-the-clock service in every aspect of their lives. When it comes to the insurance industry, Hala Insurance is uplifting the market with its super-fast claims process. In the wider industry, it can take policyholders up to a week to get approval on a car insurance claim. But Hala Insurance offers an unprecedented 91% pre-approval on car repairs in the UAE. It means that 9 out of 10 policyholders who submit claims to Hala Insurance and take their car to the garage get automatic approval for repairs, allowing them to get their car fixed immediately.

Hala Insurance has also made great strides in streamlining the claims submission process for policyholders. Instead of filling out long forms or sending multiple emails to the insurer, Hala allows customers to submit claims through their user-friendly digital platform in less than two minutes. Customers are then instantly allocated their preferred garage, eliminating the wait time and allowing them to get back on the road sooner.

While the insurance sector has, until recently, been described as a laggard in the adoption of innovative technology solutions, Hala Insurance is changing the face of the MENA Insurtech industry by acing the instant claims process and excellent delivery of customer expectations.

-Ends-

About Hala Insurance:

Hala Insurance is built by Addenda Labs LTD, a privately owned tech startup based in ADGM, United Arab Emirates. Our aim is to offer customers the simplest and most cost-effective way to purchase a motor insurance policy through our underwriting partners, EMIRATES INSURANCE CO (EMINSCO).

When you purchase a hala policy, your policy is actually issued by EMINSCO, who are regulated by the UAE Insurance Authority. All policies and claims issued on this website or through the hala WebApp are handled by EMINSCO.