Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Northern Ireland based healthcare company, Haemoband Surgical, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement initially for two years with Almarfa Medical, a leading healthcare supplier in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Al Marfa’s key clients include many of the large healthcare providers in the Kingdom, which support the provision of medical treatment to a population of 35 million people.

Over the two year period, Haemoband surgical will supply its world-class Haemoband Plus device, the first multi-action, pre-loaded disposable ligator for the treatment of haemorrhoids, to major healthcare providers across the Kingdom. The provision of this new technology will, in turn, empower surgeons with the capabilities to optimise medical diagnosis and surgery outcomes for patients.

Jamal Abahussein, Chairman, Almarfa Medical states, “Our partnership with Haemoband Surgical is demonstrative of Almarfa Medical’s commitment to importing best-in-class medical technology, which will support the treatment of patients across the Saudi healthcare sector. Such strategic partnerships underpin the Kingdom’s vision and commitment to develop a best-in-class healthcare sector.

“With Haemoband’s revolutionary technology, and our world class distribution team, we will redefine colorecta technology and bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to patients across the Kingdom.”

Michael McMullan, General Manager at Haemoband Surgical said: “Almarfa Medical is a natural partner for Haemoband as we expand our presence in the Middle East. Since the launch of Haemoband Surgical in 2005, our market reach has grown steadily through the committed efforts of our Distribution Network. As we continue to accelerate our expansion, with the support of Invest NI, we now have a major opportunity to supply our products and technology to the high growth Saudi Arabian market, alongside bolstering the ties between our countries in one of the most important aspects of life, healthcare.”

Saleem Haddad, Regional Director, Saudi Arabia & Levant at Invest Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted that Haemoband Surgical’s virtual attendance at Arab Health last year has led to the company winning such an important and strategic contract. We will continue to support them in achieving its growth potential in the Kingdom and across the broader region.”

Northern Ireland has a dynamic Life and Health Sciences sector that generates over £1.1 billion in revenues. This region of the UK is home to a wealth of innovative companies, as well internationally recognised universities, such as Queen’s University Belfast and Ulster University, both renowned for world-leading research in biomedical sciences. This is supported by over 17 world-leading research centres, which are located in Northern Ireland employing more than 1,000 researchers who are at the forefront of convergent technology in the areas of health data analytics, machine learning and diagnostics.