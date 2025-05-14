Delhi, India: As India and the United Arab Emirates continue to deepen their strategic partnership across defence, trade, and innovation, Habib Al Mulla and Partners is proud to announce the opening of its new office in New Delhi. This milestone reinforces the firm’s long-standing commitment to facilitating cross-border collaboration and investment between the two nations.

The expansion comes at a time of growing bilateral engagement, marked by the recent high-level visit of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, to India. His meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted a shared vision for closer cooperation in key sectors such as technology, connectivity, and economic integration.

The firm, with a distinguished record of regional and international accomplishments, continues to expand its global footprint by connecting the UAE with key emerging markets. This latest initiative positions Habib Al Mulla & Partners as a leader in providing seamless solutions for the Indian companies seeking to enter the UAE and broader Middle East markets as well as UAE investments seeking opportunities in India.

The new India-focused platform is designed to serve as a bridge in India and enabling Indian businesses and professionals to connect with the firm’s Dubai-based team for matters governed by UAE and international law. The India entity will advise companies and financial institutions on international transactions, ensuring compliance, efficiency, and client service.

Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Founder of Habib Al Mulla & Partners, commented:

“Our cross-border extension into India reflects our commitment to supporting clients wherever their business interests take them. By connecting India’s vibrant business landscape with the legal strengths of Dubai, we offer clients a trusted platform for international growth. We look forward to deepening our partnerships in India and delivering world-class solutions to new and existing clients.”

At the heart of this initiative is Habib Al Mulla & Partners’ focus on building strong relationships with leading Indian law firms and professionals. The goal is simple to offer clients seamless, trusted support as they grow their businesses across India, the UAE, and beyond, while always respecting the legal frameworks of each jurisdiction.

As Habib Al Mulla & Partners continues to expand its international footprint, it remains committed to building long-term relationships based on trust, excellence, and a deep understanding of its clients’ evolving needs in today’s interconnected global landscape.

About Habib Al Mulla and Partners

Habib Al Mulla and Partners operates from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Istanbul, Moscow, Baghdad and Cairo with a team of more than 70 multidisciplinary lawyers who possess distinguished and diverse experience in handling cross-border corporate legal matters. The firm has been providing specialized and integrated legal services and consultancy for over 40 years in dispute resolution, banking, construction, corporate, real estate, tax, employment, and other sectors and practices.

