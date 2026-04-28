GX1 transforms static, prose-based policies into machine-executable logic to bridge the gap between strategic intent and production

Platform launch follows successful rollout of ten pilot programmes currently underway with global institutional partners

Founded by institutional leaders from Barclays, HSBC, Meta, and Goldman Sachs to address unnecessary governance friction

GX1 confirms major 2026 event roadmap including ISNR, Dubai AI Summit, AI Everything, and Dubai FinTech Summit

Dubai, UAE: GX1 – the pioneer of the Governance Execution Layer (GEL) – has announced its official market launch from the Dubai AI Campus in DIFC. The platform, which is designed to establish an integrated operating system for accountability, enables regulated enterprises to move beyond manual checklists, while transforming static policies into real-time, machine-executable logic.

The launch addresses a critical bottleneck in the global AI economy, specifically, the cost of governance. Currently, multi-million-dollar overheads are spent on manual triage, fragmented spreadsheets, and retrospective auditing. GX1’s GEL infrastructure moves governance inside the decision-making loop, allowing organisations to achieve safe velocity by hard-coding corporate and jurisdictional guardrails directly into their operational runtime.

GX1 enters the market with significant momentum, with ten pilot programmes currently underway across the financial services, logistics, and technology sectors. These programmes leverage GX1’s accountability graphs to map purpose, jurisdiction, and outcomes in real-time, providing a level of telemetry that traditional GRC (Governance, Risk, and Compliance) tools cannot achieve.

Agne Ivanauskaite, Founder and Managing Director of GX1, said: “For too long, governance has been treated as a fixed tax; a manual barrier to innovation. At GX1, we believe governance shouldn't just be documented, but a strategic asset that encourages greater efficiency. By compiling prose-based policies into executable logic, we are giving institutional leaders the level of sovereign control they need to deploy AI and complex data flows with absolute certainty. Our launch today is the first step in making accountability an inherent quality of the modern enterprise.”

The launch marks the beginning of an intensive period of ecosystem engagement for GX1. The company has confirmed its participation in several high-profile institutional events throughout the year to showcase its "Governance that runs" model:

ISNR (International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience) , May 2026: Showcasing verifiable AI sovereignty for national security and government sectors.

, May 2026: Showcasing verifiable AI sovereignty for national security and government sectors. Dubai FinTech Summit : Demonstrating the GEL’s impact on high-frequency financial compliance.

: Demonstrating the GEL’s impact on high-frequency financial compliance. Dubai AI Summit & AI Everything: Presenting the 90-day roadmap to operational excellence for AI-native enterprises.

The GX1 platform is built upon an ingest, compile, operationalise framework, designed as a non-disruptive overlay that connects to existing enterprise stacks. This allows organisations to automate at least 10 per cent of repetitive triage work, unlocking between 30 – 50 per cent effective capacity for their legal, risk, and compliance teams.

Media Enquiries:

GX1

Head of Marketing & Communications

will.skidmore@gx1.ai

LinkedIn: https://tinyurl.com/mwpbtvfr

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About GX1

GX1 is the Governance Execution Layer (GEL) for the AI era. We turn static, prose-based policies into machine-executable logic to bridge the gap between strategic intent and operational production. Developed by institutional leaders from Barclays, HSBC, and Meta, GX1 provides safe velocity for regulated enterprises. By moving governance inside the decision-making loop via live accountability graphs and automated triage, we eliminate unnecessary processes, thereby unlocking between 30–50 per cent effective team capacity. Headquartered in the Dubai AI Campus (DIFC), GX1 ensures verifiable AI sovereignty.

For more information, visit www.gx1.ai