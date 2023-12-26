Sh. Abdullah Bin Fahd: We aim to seize new investment opportunities in the logistics sector

Ranjeev Menon: We seek to exceed our clients’ expectations, and have developed strong long-term plans

GWC – Qatar's No. 1 logistics and supply chain solutions provider – is proudly marking its 20th anniversary, praising two decades of remarkable growth and success.

From its humble beginnings as a small warehousing company, GWC has evolved into a premier logistics firm – boasting regional and global presence, and more than 4,000 dedicated professionals.

A remarkable journey

Since 2004, GWC has embarked on a journey that has seen it transform the logistics landscape, setting new standards for quality service, reliability, innovation, and collaboration.

Over two decades, the company has expanded its services, establishing itself as an integrated logistics and supply chain solutions provider in a range of fields, including energy, marine, hazmat, pharmaceutical, fine art, mega events, fast-moving consumer goods, and others. Recently, GWC played a pivotal role in the successful delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 as the Official Logistics Provider.

GWC boasts more than 4,000,000 square meters of state-of-the-art logistics infrastructure in Qatar, including GWC Al Wukair Logistics Park, Logistics Village Qatar, GWC Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, and Bu Fesseela Warehousing Park. It has also developed industry specific hubs at Ras Laffan Industrial City and Mesaieed Industrial City. In addition, the company inaugurated its regional logistics hub in Qatar’s first free zone in Ras Bufontas in 2020.

GWC has also expanded across the region through its subsidiary FLAG Logistics, which is operational in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Emirates, and Oman. GWC has also developed strategic partnerships with global firms, including United Parcel Services (UPS), representing the express courier global giant in the State of Qatar as their Authorized Service Contractor.

GWC has also launched subsidiaries dedicated to key sectors, including GWC Marine, which handles international shipping liners; LEDD Technologies, which offers technology solutions to a wide variety of clients; and the latest addition, GWC Energy, which caters to the expansive requirements of the oil and gas industry, both onshore and offshore.

GWC Chairman, Shaikh Abdullah Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, said: “As we mark GWC’s 20th anniversary, we take pride in the remarkable journey that we have undertaken. This success is testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team, our commitment to innovation, and our unwavering focus on delivering excellence for our clients.”

He continued: “As we mark two decades of exceptional success, our deepest gratitude extends to the visionary leadership of Qatar for their unwavering support, our esteemed shareholders, and the dedicated workforce that forms the backbone of our achievements. Together, we mark the milestones of the past and look forward to even greater heights in the future.”

Local impact and global reach

With a presence in regional and international markets, GWC has become a vital link in the global supply chain, providing a diverse range of logistics services. The company's expansion strategy has bolstered its global standing and contributed significantly to the local economy, providing employment opportunities, and supporting the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030 – particularly in expanding the transport sector ­– complementing Qatar’s geographic position as an import/export hub, and enabling the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Since 2021, the company has organized the annual GWC Forum, which stands as a beacon in the logistics industry, fostering opportunities within the community while spotlighting key trends. The forum is a catalyst for collaboration between policymakers, academia, and the business community.

Ranjeev Menon, Group CEO, said: “What sets GWC apart is our ethos of always going the extra mile. We have proudly retained the culture of a start-up business – a culture fueled by innovation, adaptability, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Our commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology and human development is testament to our vision for the future, where innovation and efficiency converge seamlessly.

“While we pioneer technologies and push the boundaries of innovation, our unwavering focus on the human element ensures that our success is not just measured in numbers – but in the relationships we build and the impact we make on people’s lives and the societies we operate in.”

A future of innovation and excellence

As GWC commemorates its 20th anniversary, the company looks ahead to a future filled with new opportunities and continued growth. The company remains dedicated to fostering development, supporting local and international businesses, and contributing to the realization of Qatar’s ambitious vision for the future.

Looking ahead, Menon concluded: “As we continue our journey with robust long-term strategies, we proudly reaffirm our steadfast dedication to our valued clients. Their trust and confidence in GWC have been the cornerstones of our success over the past two decades.”

