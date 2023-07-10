Gulftainer Co. Ltd, Chief Sales Officer Simon Aynsley, recently shared valuable insights on the strategic role of their Khorfakkan Port in the cargo industry. With its prime location and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Khorfakkan Port has emerged as a key player in facilitating the smooth movement of cargo across the region.



During a recent industry interview, Mr. Aynsley presented a comprehensive overview of Khorfakkan Port's capabilities and highlighted its growing significance in the project cargo sector. The interview shed light on a wide range of topics, including the challenges and opportunities in the industry, the impact of digitalization and technological advancements, including Gulftainer’s terminal operation at Khorfakkan.



Khorfakkan is a geographically strategic location in not having to enter the Gulf through the Straits of Hormuz, yet services bulk and containerized vessels from within the Indian Ocean rim of Asia, Indian Sub-Continent, the Gulf and East Africa. With its round-the-clock operations, natural deep water, and easy access to UAE markets, Gulftainer provides a fully integrated transport solution to its customers.

This makes Khorfakkan an ideal choice for project cargo seeking a terminal footprint that enables storage and distribution on-quay, not only for land bridging operations to the UAE but also for regional transshipment operations in the upper Gulf, Indian subcontinent, and East Africa. With its comprehensive coverage of the Indian Ocean rim, Khorfakkan serves as a gateway to the entire region, offering a compelling value proposition to businesses looking for seamless logistics solutions.

During the interview with Bo Drewsen, Simon explained, “At Gulftainer, my mission is to reignite Khorfakkan and create a compelling value proposition for our l customers. With his background in the global carrier industry, he brings a unique perspective that enables him to tailor their service offering from a Carrier’s perspective which is appreciated by their customers.”

