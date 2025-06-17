DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Scientific Corporation (GSC), a leading provider of scientific and laboratory solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with GeneMind Biosciences, a pioneering developer of DNA sequencing systems. This alliance marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative healthcare solutions and advancing molecular diagnostics.

Founded with a focus on research and development, GeneMind Biosciences is a key player in the development of high-performance DNA sequencers - core instruments of modern molecular diagnostics. The company is committed to building a comprehensive precision medical ecosystem by collaborating with genetic testing service providers and medical institutions worldwide.

This partnership with GSC represents a shared vision to enhance diagnostic capabilities, support cutting-edge scientific research, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. By combining GSC’s extensive network and expertise with GeneMind’s innovative sequencing technology, we aim to drive forward the future of healthcare through advanced molecular diagnostics, including non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT).

GSC is proud to represent GeneMind Biosciences in the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar, bringing their groundbreaking NIPT technology to healthcare providers and patients across these markets.

GeneMind's cutting-edge NIPT technology allows for early and accurate detection of fetal chromosomal abnormalities, reducing the risk of miscarriage and improving pregnancy outcomes. This technology has the potential to revolutionize prenatal care and improve the lives of expectant mothers.

"We are excited to collaborate with GeneMind Biosciences, whose innovative DNA sequencing solutions align perfectly with our mission to empower healthcare providers to achieve their scientific objectives by providing innovative and reliable solutions, application support, and comprehensive after-sales services," stated Manaf Afyouni, Managing Director of Gulf Scientific Corporation. "Our partnership will enable us to bring cutting-edge NIPT technology to the region, enhancing prenatal care and improving patient outcomes."

As part of this strategic partnership, GSC will be providing comprehensive support and services to healthcare professionals within the region. This collaboration will also facilitate the development of new research initiatives and projects focused on advancing molecular diagnostics and NIPT.

We look forward to sharing updates on the groundbreaking initiatives and projects that will result from this strategic partnership.

For more information about Gulf Scientific Corporation and our solutions, including GeneMind's NIPT technology, please visit https://gulf-scientific.com/partners/genemind/

Source: AETOSWire

Contact details:

Manaf Afyouni

Email: marketing@gulf-scientific.com

Website: www.gulf-scientific.com