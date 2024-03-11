Gulf Marine Services (GMS), a leading provider of self-propelled and self-elevating support vessels for the offshore oil, gas, and renewables sectors, is pleased to announce the signing of the first of a two phase, four-year, contract for one of its vessels operating in the Middle East.

The Company has also received a Letter of Award, relating to the second phase of this four-year contract.

Mansour Al Alami, GMS Executive Chairman, commented:

“The higher rate at which this contract has been awarded underscores the ongoing strength in demand for our vessels across the various markets in which we operate. Additionally, the contract for the project's second phase, also granted to GMS in the Letter of Award, is currently in the final stages of processing and will be announced independently. The two phases of this contract shall elevate our backlog to USD 463 million, representing 3.1 times our 2023 revenue and instilling greater confidence in our attainment of our targets, facilitating the ongoing buildup of shareholder value.” For further inquiries or information regarding this award or our services, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Gulf Marine Services PLC

Gulf Marine Services PLC, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange, was founded in Abu Dhabi in 1977 and has become a world leading provider of advanced self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs). The fleet serves the oil, gas and renewable energy industries from its offices in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. The Group’s assets are capable of serving clients’ requirements across the globe, including those in the Middle East, South East Asia, West Africa, North America, the Gulf of Mexico and Europe.

The GMS fleet of 13 SESVs is amongst the youngest in the industry. The vessels support GMS’s clients in a broad range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work and offshore wind turbine maintenance work (which are opex-led activities), as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation (which are capex-led activities).

The SESVs are categorised by size – K-Class (Small), S-Class (Mid) and E-Class (Large) – with these capable of operating in water depths of 45m to 80m depending on leg length. The vessels are four-legged and are self-propelled, which means they do not require tugs or similar support vessels for moves between locations in the field; this makes them significantly more cost-effective and time-efficient than conventional offshore support vessels without self-propulsion. They have a large deck space, crane capacity and accommodation facilities (for up to 300 people) that can be adapted to the requirements of the Group’s clients.

Gulf Marine Services PLC’s Legal Entity Identifier is 213800IGS2QE89SAJF77

www.gmsplc.com

