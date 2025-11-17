Kuwait City: Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) announced a net insurance result of KD 11.6 million (US$ 37.9 million) for the nine months of 2025, compared to KD 24.9 million (US$ 81.3 million) for the same period last year.

Net investment income reached KD 44.1 million (US$ 144.2 million) for the nine months of 2025, compared to KD 43.7 million (US$ 142.9 million) recorded for the same period last year.

Net profit stood at KD 14.2 million (US$ 46.5 million) for the nine months of 2025, equivalent to earnings per share of 41.71 fils (US$ 0.137) compared to a net profit of KD 22.1 million (US$ 72.4 million) or 69.62 fils per share (USD 0.228) for the same period last year.

Insurance revenue reached KD 540.2 million (US$ 1.8 billion) compared to KD 678.6 million (US$ 2.2 billion) recorded for the same period last year.

The book value per share reached 874 fils as of September 30, 2025, compared to 852 fils as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 2.5%.

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the parent company amounted to KD 248.7 million (US$ 813.8 million) as of September 30, 2025 compared to KWD 242.6 million (USD 793.8 million) as of December 31, 2024, an increase of 2.5%.

Total assets reached KD 1.28 billion (US$ 4.2 billion) as of September 30, 2025, compared to KD 1.24 billion (US$ 4.05 billion) as of December 31, 2024, an increase of KD 44 million (US$ 144 million), or 3.6 percent.

As it continues to strengthen its international footprint and capabilities, GIG remains one of the largest and most diversified insurance groups in the MENA region where it focuses on shaping a valuable insurance ecosystem.

The Group extended its gratitude to its customers, shareholders, namely FAIRFAX, and board members for their continued trust in the Group’s strategy, further thanking employees for their dedication and efforts and all the concerned authorities in the State of Kuwait for their continuous cooperation to develop the Kuwaiti insurance sector.