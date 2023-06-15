Dubai, UAE: Gulf Craft’s Majesty 120 Superyacht, has been named the winner in the ‘Motor Yacht 25-40 Metres’ category at The International Yacht & Aviation Awards 2023.

This win marks the Majesty 120’s third accolade this year following the BOAT International Design and Innovation Awards in February, where the Majesty 120 was named the winner in the ‘Eco Award’ and ‘Best Naval Architecture, Semi Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts’ categories.

The 13th edition of the International Yacht & Aviation Awards, hosted by leading interior design magazine Design et al and leading yacht and aviation design magazine Luxe et al, reward the best in design from across the globe. The International Yacht & Aviation Awards are known for their prestigious position as the only design-focused award programme within the industry, recognising the essential design elements of the yacht and aviation sectors. The programme aims to create opportunities for designers, shipyards, and private jet manufacturers to showcase their work, and to enable the global design community to see and celebrate some of the best design schemes and product innovations from around the world.

Mohammed Hussein Alshaali, Chairman, Gulf Craft, said, “We are incredibly proud to have collected the Majesty 120’s third award of this year – it is a true testament to the passion, hard work and innovative thinking of our talented team at the shipyard. The International Yacht & Aviation Awards is a particularly special accolade to receive as the winners are chosen by the public who truly appreciate design and innovation in the superyacht and private jet industries. The award cements why the Majesty 120 is one of our most popular superyachts for a number of reasons – from her stunning aesthetic, light-weight performance capabilities and innovative energy saving technology.”

About the Majesty 120

Now with three award titles to her name, - Boat International Design and Innovation ‘Eco Award’, Best Naval Architecture in the Semi Displacement or Planing Motor Yachts’ and ‘semi-displacement or planing motor yachts 35m - 41.99m’ - the Majesty 120 is Gulf Craft’s best-selling superyacht.

The Majesty 120 is built and manufactured at Gulf Craft’s fully integrated in-house production facility in Umm Al Quwain in the United Arab Emirates. At 123 feet (37.5 metres) long and with a beam of 27.4 ft (8.4 metres), the superyacht is made of lightweight yet sturdy composite materials – allowing the Majesty 120 to effortlessly cruise low-draft areas, drawing just 2.1 metres of water. The unique engineering methods Gulf Craft apply, combined with the robust lightweight composite hull, making her the ideal vessel for shallow draft destinations such as the Caribbean and the Greek Islands.

In line with its path to sustainability pillar, Gulf Craft has been developing new ways to improve the energy efficiency of its on-board systems and minimize electrical consumption, leading to smaller generators and lower fuel consumption. The new HVAC system on the Majesty 120, together with a holistic approach to the integration of other on-board systems has been developed in collaboration with Netherlands-based MAR-IX advanced HVAC systems. The systems significantly reduce the electric load on-board, saving more than 80,000 KW per year for basic systems (like hot water heating and fresh air re-heater). The remarkably lower e-load ensures lower fuel consumption in the generators and lower shore power usage which ultimately reduces the vessel’s carbon footprint, resulting in a more sustainable operation as well as lower operational costs.

The Majesty 120 also boasts energy efficient naval architecture along with maximised indoor-outdoor living capabilities - a feature the Majesty line is known for. Her spacious sundeck, for example, is 30 percent larger than other yachts in her class and her capacity to accommodate up to 12 guests in its six cleverly designed large staterooms – further underlines her significant volume.

In addition to the Majesty 120’s contemporary layout, the superyacht’s outstanding interior features carefully selected solid wood, leather and marble finishes and paneling. The attention-to-detail on the Majesty 120 is unrivalled; with every single fixture and fitting on board the superyacht carefully handcrafted.

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully-integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Nomad explorer yachts; the flagship Majesty yachts; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq. ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully-integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

www.gulfcraftinc.com

