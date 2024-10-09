Qatar, 09 October 2024 – Gulf Craft, a global leader in luxury yacht and superyacht manufacturing, is thrilled to announce its participation as a key sponsor at the upcoming Qatar Boat Show 2024, taking place from November 6th to 9th. The shipyard will showcase an impressive fleet of more than 10 vessels, across Gulf Craft’s impressive 5 brand portfolios: Majesty Yachts, Nomad Yachts, Oryx Cruisers, SilverCAT and Silvercraft Leisure boats. This marks a historical return to a market that holds a special place in Gulf Craft's history.

"Qatar has always felt like home to Gulf Craft," says Chairman Mohammed H. Alshaali. "We are happy to be back in full force, reconnecting with our loyal Qatari clientele and showcasing the very best of our craftsmanship to a new generation of boating enthusiasts. As we continue to expand our horizon internationally, the Qatar Boat Show is pivotal in the next era of Gulf Craft; We extend our best wishes for the success of the Qatar Boat Show as it enters this new phase with a new structure, and we look forward to deepening our bonds in Qatar and across the Middle East."

Gulf Craft's legacy in Qatar is one of shared success. The brand previously held a dominant market share, achieving two-thirds of its sales within the country. This return signifies a renewed focus on the Qatari market, with Gulf Craft poised to continue its momentum as a leading force in the region's yachting industry.

Visitors to the Qatar Boat Show are invited to experience Gulf Craft's renowned hospitality and explore a diverse range of vessels, including the latest additions to its acclaimed Majesty Yachts and Nomad Yachts collections.

Please visit the Gulf Craft stand at OD-14.

