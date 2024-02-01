Dubai – Gulf Craft announces the sale of the first hull of its latest superyacht project, the Majesty 160 to be completed in Spring 2026. This marks a significant milestone for the esteemed Majesty Yachts brand and reinforces the shipyard’s position as a preferred choice for discerning yachting enthusiasts.

The ground-breaking success of the Majesty 175, the world's largest composite production superyacht, led the shipyard and renowned designer, Cristiano Gatto, to a new venture: Majesty 160. This project, unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show 2022, epitomizes Majesty Yachts’ dedication to redefining luxury and innovation. It goes beyond size, with the support of the acclaimed Naval Architects, Van Oossanen, the shipyard will push the boundaries of the traditional under 500GT superyacht category to new heights.

The Majesty 160 yacht stands as a testament to Majesty Yachts’ dedication to excellence. Boasting top-class amenities and seven luxurious cabins, while maximizing every inch of available space onboard, it represents the culmination of the shipyard’s vision. Furthermore, being built to commercial class underscores Majesty Yachts’ unwavering dedication to safety, setting a new standard in luxury yachting.

"The Majesty 160 project embodies both Gulf Craft's and Majesty Yachts’ bold vision to fill a distinct gap in the market. This extraordinary superyacht offers unparalleled space and amenities, delivering luxury living on the water just under the 500 GT mark,” said Mohammed Alshaali, Chairman of Gulf Craft “With meticulous attention to detail, we've created a vessel that redefines the yachting experience, setting a new standard of elegance. The Majesty 160 is not just a superyacht; it's a testament to our commitment to innovation and our dedication to exceeding the expectations of our clients in every aspect of luxury cruising."

About Gulf Craft:

Gulf Craft is one of the world’s only fully integrated boat and yacht manufacturer with a proven track-record in designing and delivering high-quality, super-performing vessels that define the contemporary marine lifestyle. A brand of choice in lifestyle boats/yachts, Gulf Craft delivers high-quality personalised vessels for pleasure and for commercial pursuits for clientele across the world.

With a global team of professionals, Gulf Craft is led by a passionate leadership that pushes boundaries and consistently raises the bar in design and performance, underpinned by its flagship Majesty 175, the world’s largest composite production superyacht.

Gulf Craft manufacturers yachts and boats, from 34-foot to 175-foot, which appeal to a wide audience such as touring passenger vessels and has five key brands: The flagship Majesty yachts; Nomad explorer yachts; Oryx sports yachts and open cruisers; Silvercraft – smaller family and fishing boats; and Touring Passenger Vessels. Utilising advanced technology, powerful engineering, timeless design, and world-class craftsmanship. Gulf Craft operates two manufacturing facilities – a 462,000 sq ft facility in Umm Al Quwain and a 100,000-square-foot facility in the Maldives as well as a service centre in Ajman. To date, the company has built over 10,000 boats.

Gulf Craft has the world’s first fully integrated design and production facility for boats/yachts and evolves constantly to meet customer aspirations. Founded in 1982, Gulf Craft has introduced new and diversified production lines, as well as dealer networks globally.

