Abu Dhabi – Gulf Capital, one of the largest private equity firms investing from the GCC to the rest of Asia, announced today that it has formally joined the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration (ADSFD), formalising its commitment to a sustainable finance and investment industry in line with the UAE’s Green Economy for Sustainable Development initiative.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration is a voluntary membership-based initiative led by ADGM with support from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Securities and Commodities Authority. It is a public-private ecosystem of like-minded investors, financial institutions, government bodies, members of the academic community, and other stakeholders working together to establish a healthy sustainable finance industry.

Dr. Karim El Solh, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital said: "We are delighted to join the efforts of Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE in the journey towards a greener and more sustainable economy. Gulf Capital aims to contribute to the development of a more sustainable global and regional financial system and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration is the perfect platform for reaching our aspirations.”

As an industry leader, Gulf Capital was the first Middle East and Africa signatory to the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) which was launched by His Majesty King Charles III, and which provides a roadmap for businesses to move towards a sustainable future by 2030. Gulf Capital is also a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) as it incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into all its investment and ownership decisions. Additionally, the firm was designated as an official Climate Action Supporter for the UN Conference of Parties COP28, the global climate change conference which was organised under the presidency of the UAE.

About Gulf Capital

Gulf Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm with over 18 years of investment experience from the GCC to the rest of Asia, one of the fastest growing investment corridors in the world today. Gulf Capital partners with dynamic entrepreneurs and exceptional management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice, and operational expertise to build market leading global businesses. The Firm has a long and proven track record of investing in Growth Markets, having closed 45 investments since 2006. It currently manages over $2.4 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. As a thematic investor, Gulf Capital focuses on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology and Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services, Consumer, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit www.gulfcapital.com or LinkedIn @gulfcapital

Petra Consulting

Randa Mazzawi

+971 50 4506120

randa@petra-ltd.com