As part of its continuous efforts to provide the best investment opportunities to its clients, Gulf Capital Investment Company “InvestGB”, the wholly owned investment arm of Gulf Bank, has entered a strategic partnership with Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment manager. This partnership will allow InvestGB and Gulf Bank’s broad client base to access Investcorp’s diversified real estate investment portfolios.

Through this strategic partnership, InvestGB and Gulf Bank’s clients will have the opportunity to invest in curated investment offerings across key real estate sectors which include multifamily, industrial, and student housing.

Investcorp’s multifamily portfolio offers exposure to a well-diversified basket of residential properties across attractive markets that align with the investment objectives of InvestGB and Gulf Bank clients. Investcorp’s industrial portfolio also provides clients with unique opportunities to benefit from the flexibility of industrial assets and the remarkable growth they are witnessing in addition to their resilience. The student housing sector offers clients a unique combination of stable occupancy rates, providing InvestGB and Gulf Bank clients with access to this asset class.

Commenting on this partnership, Noorah AlSane, Managing Director of Real Estate Investments at InvestGB said, “This strategic partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our clients with innovative and diversified investment solutions”.

AlSane added, “Investcorp’s strong reputation and expertise in real estate make them the ideal partner for offering these exclusive investment opportunities to our valued clients.”

Mohamed AlSada, Managing Director of Private Wealth- Bahrain and Kuwait Markets at Investcorp expressed his delight on this strategic partnership, “This partnership leverages Investcorp’s global investment expertise and proven track record in these sectors, and offers InvestGB and Gulf Bank clients with access to our best-in-class real estate investment offerings.

AlSada added, “This strategic partnership with InvestGB will provide its valued clients with access to our best real estate investment offers and will ensure an array of benefits for both parties, as it allows InvestGB to benefit from Investcorp’s global expertise in the real estate investments sector and its extensive track record in real estate investment. It also provides us with the opportunity to access InvestGB’s wide client base and partner with Gulf Bank, one of Kuwait’s leading banks.”

InvestGB is a closed Kuwaiti shareholding company with a capital of 10 million Kuwaiti Dinars, and provides a comprehensive range of leading and innovative services segmented into Wealth Management, Asset Management, Investments, and Investment Advisory for high-net-worth individuals and instituional investors. Guided by a seasoned team of investment professionals, InvestGB adheres to the highest ethical standards, one of its core values.

InvestGB aims to build a robust investment management platform for its clients and Gulf Bank’s clients, contributing to the Bank’s revenue and profits through a solid investment strategy and innovative offerings. The company seeks to expand its strategic relationships with top-tier firms and strengthen Kuwait’s image as a business destination for foreign investors.