In a pioneering step that underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers, Gulf Bank has announced the availability of the new iPhone 17 through its dedicated Gulf Points eStore. This innovative feature allows customers to redeem their accumulated Gulf Points to purchase the latest iPhone.

In an official statement, the Bank confirmed that the Gulf Points eStore is seamlessly integrated within the Gulf Bank Mobile Application, offering customers a convenient and secure shopping experience. All products on the platform are priced exclusively in reward points, making Gulf Bank the first in Kuwait’s banking sector to provide such a unique service.

The Gulf Points eStore represents a major enhancement of the Gulf Points Program, one of Kuwait’s most rewarding and comprehensive loyalty programs. Customers can earn points on every credit card transaction and redeem them across a wide range of benefits, including:

Instant cash redemption by transferring points directly to a chosen credit card.

Gifting points to family and friends.

Booking travel—tickets, hotels, and car rentals worldwide.

Exclusive shopping on the Gulf Points eStore, where products are priced directly in points.

This milestone initiative reflects Gulf Bank’s ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and reward loyalty, particularly for customers who rely on the Bank’s credit cards for everyday purchases. It also reaffirms Gulf Bank’s strategy of providing customer-centric, innovative banking solutions that combine convenience with tangible value.

The Bank emphasized that the customer experience remains central to every innovation it introduces. The Gulf Points program is designed not only to reward spending, but also to create moments of convenience, savings, and joy for customers.

As part of its wider vision, Gulf Bank continues to encourage a culture of financial responsibility by promoting the use of credit cards over debit cards, enabling customers to maximize rewards on daily spending while enjoying practical and innovative ways to save.