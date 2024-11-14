Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA), the training arm of Gulf Air Group, and Export Facilitators Limited have signed a strategic partnership to bring a cutting-edge Boeing B737NG Level-D Full-Flight Simulator to the Kingdom of Bahrain. This agreement marks a milestone for GAA, as it takes on the management of its first full-flight Boeing simulator, further cementing Bahrain's position as a leading aviation training destination. The signing agreement took place on the second day of the Bahrain International Airshow, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, from November 13th-15th, 2024.

Under the agreement, Export Facilitators has acquired the cutting-edge simulator from CAE, the world's leading civil full-flight simulator manufacturer. This advanced device will be housed within GAA's state-of-the-art facility, where GAA will deliver comprehensive training services to a global clientele. GAA will be responsible for client acquisition, daily operations, and maintenance, ensuring the highest industry standards are met.

This B737NG Level-D Simulator is one of only a few globally and boasts the latest technology, including a Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Enhanced Vision System (EVS), making it a unique and highly sought-after training asset. This acquisition positions GAA as one of the few Approved Training Organizations (ATOs) worldwide to offer training on such an advanced platform.

Gulf Air's Chief Operations Officer, Captain Qasim Ismaeel stated, “This partnership represents a significant milestone for GAA and the Kingdom of Bahrain. By hosting this state-of-the-art B737NG Level-D Simulator, we are not only enhancing our training capabilities but also contributing to the growth of the aviation industry in the region. This will undoubtedly attract pilots from around the globe to train in Bahrain, contributing to the national economic growth.”

Mr. David Meyer, Director of Export Facilitators Limited, added, “Export Facilitators Limited, is very excited to announce the launch of our state-of-the-art Boeing B737NG Level-D Full Flight Simulator, together with Gulf Air and GAA we are striving to provide the best training facility for pilots regionally and globally. We look forward to working with GAA”

The introduction of this advanced simulator is expected to attract international pilots seeking top-tier training, further solidifying the Kingdom's position as a center of aviation excellence.