New centre in Abu Dhabi will offer advanced assisted reproductive services including IVF and fertility treatments, gynaecology, holistic therapies and preventative wellness programmes

Institut Marquès Abu Dhabi set to open during 2026

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ethmar International Holding (EIH), the UAE’s leading progressive investment holding, is partnering with FutureLife group to bring the internationally renowned Institut Marquès assisted reproductive technology (ART) centre to Abu Dhabi. The new state-of-the-art facility will strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for healthcare innovation and excellence.

Founded over a century ago, Institut Marquès is a leader in assisted reproduction, recognized internationally for its groundbreaking advancements and success rates in fertility treatments. Its cutting-edge embryology laboratories, coupled with a multidisciplinary team of nearly 200 professionals, including gynecologists, embryologists and psychologists, have positioned Institut Marquès among the highest-performing IVF providers globally, delivering success rates of up to 86%.

Currently operating clinics in Barcelona, Sabadell, Rome and Milan, Institut Marquès will now bring its legacy of European clinical excellence and advanced technology to Abu Dhabi. The new centre will integrate with Abu Dhabi’s advanced healthcare ecosystem, regulatory leadership and long-term national healthcare vision. Patients will have access to a comprehensive suite of fertility treatments and services.

With infertility affecting one in six adults globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the introduction of Institut Marquès to the UAE capital is a significant milestone in addressing this pressing global health challenge. The new centre also aligns with EIH's commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals, particularly in advancing medical and health tourism, and elevating local healthcare capabilities and patient experience.

EIH has mentioned that: “Access to effective fertility remains a significant global challenge. By bringing Institut Marquès to Abu Dhabi, EIH is underscoring its commitment to supporting the emirate’s ambition to become a regional and global healthcare hub. The strength and legacy of Institut Marquès in Europe demonstrate its scalability, clinical governance and ability to deliver consistently across multiple markets.”

Institut Marquès is part of the FutureLife group, a global leader in reproductive medicine operating over 60 clinics across 16 countries, bringing extensive expertise and clinical excellence to the collaboration. Abu Dhabi will serve as the gateway for Institut Marquès’ regional expansion, further cementing the UAE capital as a leader in advanced reproductive medicine.

FutureLife group is supported by Hartenberg, an investment firm focused on achieving investment growth and long-term value and CVC Capital Partners (“CVC”), a leading global private markets firm. CVC has a history of investment in the UAE and is committed to investing further, to back businesses that support development across the country.

Institut Marquèsa Abu Dhabi is set to open in 2026.

About Ethmar International Holding (EIH):

Ethmar International Holding (EIH) is a homegrown investment holding company headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Deeply rooted in the local economy, EIH is committed to driving strategic investments across a diversified portfolio spanning transformative industries and technologies. Through a progressive approach, innovative partnerships and focus on high-impact sectors, EIH aims to contribute to the UAE’s sustainable economic growth and long-term vision for economic prosperity and resilience. For more information, visit https://eihuae.com/.

About FutureLife:

FutureLife is one of the leading European providers of IVF, fertility treatments and related genetic services. With 60+ well-invested clinics, in 16 countries, employing more than 2,100 specialists performing in excess of 77,000 IVF cycles annually, as well as a series of gynaecological and surgical treatments. In addition to its fertility clinic portfolio, FutureLife also operates two hospitals in the Czech Republic and the GNT Lab, one of the largest and most modern genetic laboratories in Europe and enables the group to meet the demand for genetic services with speed and efficiency, raising the level of care provided to the group’s patients. The team at FutureLife believe in a world where everyone has the freedom to create a family and adopt an evidence-based approach to the innovation of treatment strategies, with a mission statement focused on ethics and standards. FutureLife is co-owned by funds under the management of CVC and Hartenberg. www.futurelifegroup.com

