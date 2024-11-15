Gulf Aviation Academy announces partnership with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and the achievement of ISO 9001:2015 accreditationMuharraq, Bahrain – November 14, 2024: Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA), the training arm of Gulf Air Group, has signed a commercial training agreement with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to expand aviation training and education opportunities in the region and beyond. The commercial training agreement was signed by Mr. Luis E. AlCaraz, Technical Manager at Embry Riddle, and Captain Qasim Ismaeel, Chief Operating Officer of Gulf Air. This announcement was made on the second day of Gulf Aviation Academy’s participation in the Bahrain International Airshow, held under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, from November 13th-15th, 2024.

As part of this agreement, GAA will roll out several collaborative training initiatives with Embry-Riddle. These programs include English for Flight Training Assessment, English for Air Traffic Control, and English for Flight Training, which are designed to equip trainees with vital language skills required in various aviation fields.

Captain Qasim Ismaeel, Chief Operating Officer of Gulf Air, commented on the partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University demonstrates our dedication to enhancing the quality of aviation education and training. We look forward to the positive impact these new training initiatives will have on preparing our students for successful careers in the industry."

In another significant development, GAA has earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems. This certification attests to GAA's commitment to maintaining quality and continuous improvement in its services, particularly in the provision of Aviation Training Solutions to the Aviation Industry. It enhances GAA’s reputation among aviation industry stakeholders and confirms that GAA meets international standards in service provision.

In conclusion, both the strategic partnership with Embry-Riddle and the ISO certification highlights GAA's commitment to providing high-quality aviation education and preparing a skilled workforce for the future of the aviation industry.

