Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the expansion of their longstanding partnership with Thai Airways, further strengthening their commitment to providing passengers with seamless travel options across their combined networks. This enhanced agreement will significantly increase the number of destinations available to travelers of both airlines.

Gulf Air will add 10 new destinations to its network via Thai Airways, bringing the total number of codeshare routes to 14. Thai Airways will add 6 new destinations to its network via Gulf Air, bringing the total number of codeshare routes to 8 The expanded partnership will provide Gulf Air passengers with greater access to domestic points within Thailand, as well as key cities across Asia and Australia served by Thai Airways.

The codeshare flights will offer seamless connectivity and a more convenient travel experience for passengers of both airlines. Gulf Air customers will be able to book travel to additional cities in Thailand such as Chiang Mai, and Phuket, as well as destinations in countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia.

This latest development underscores Gulf Air and Thai Airways' commitment to continuously strengthen their collaboration and enhance the travel options available to their customers. The two airlines will work closely together to implement the expanded codeshare agreement and provide passengers with a superior level of service.

Gulf Air spokesperson stated, "Our expanded partnership with Thai Airways reaffirms our commitment to providing seamless and enriching travel experiences. This strategic move not only enhances operational efficiency across our networks, but also provides our passengers with even greater choice and convenience, connecting them to even more exciting destinations across Asia and Australia via Bangkok.”

THAI is pleased to collaborate with Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, in providing codeshare partnership which generate new revenue approach opportunities for the Company. By offering new travel experience and seamless connectivity, THAI passengers are now connected to prestigious destinations which are Cairo, Kuwait City, Amman, Casablanca, Athens, and Manchester as well as other destinations in the Middle East, Europe and Africa through Bahrain. THAI is committed in continuously strengthening the collaboration with Gulf Air to enhance the travel options available for their customers.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East.

About THAI

Established in 1960, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited currently operates flights to 61 destinations with a fleet of 77 aircraft. More information about THAI can be found on thaiairways.com or social media accounts.

