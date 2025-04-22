Dubai, UAE: Gulf House Real Estate Developer is announcing its entry into Dubai’s dynamic luxury real estate market, unveiling a bold vision for crafting iconic living experiences that redefine elegance and sophistication.

Gulf House Real Estate Developer will stand at the forefront of architectural innovation, creating properties that will push and elevate the current boundaries of luxury living in Dubai. With the iminent launch of its upcoming flagship project, Olaia Residences on Palm Jumeirah, Gulf House is set to transform the landscape of luxury living in one of the world’s most prestigious cities.

Founded by Eng. Mohammed Mana Sultan Aballala, a seasoned businessman and investor, Gulf House combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of Dubai’s thriving property market. At the core of the company’s vision is a belief that true elegance lies in bespoke homes crafted to reflect the individuality, tastes and aspirations of each discerning client.

Eng. Mohammed Mana Sultan Aballala said: “As someone who has invested in the Dubai property for a long time, I have always had a passion for real estate and an urge to one day launch a real estate company that would push the boundaries of what is currently being done by developing exceptional and iconic properties. I also believe that luxury is more than just architecture, which means we will be putting personalized service at the heart of everything we do. From the first conversation to final handover and beyond, we will go the extra mile ensuring that our clients experience not just a home, but a lifestyle tailored exclusively for them.”

Aballala brings an impressive portfolio of achievements, including leadership roles in multi-billion-dollar projects across Saudi Arabia and successful ventures in cement and mining industries. In 2022, he sold the most expensive villa on Palm Jumeirah for AED 280 million.

Gulf House Real Estate stands at the forefront of architectural innovation, creating properties that reflect individuality, taste and aspirations. With a strong foundation rooted in expertise and a commitment to excellence, Gulf House is poised to become a leading name in Dubai’s luxury real estate market.

For mre information, please visit https://www.gulfhouserealestate.com/