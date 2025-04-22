

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Savvy Automotive, a pioneering provider of advanced automotive and green mobility solutions, has announced ongoing discussions to acquire BluSmart’s UAE entity. This potential acquisition further affirms Savvy Automotive’s commitment to expanding its footprint within the mobility sector, particularly with a focus on sustainable and technologically advanced transportation options.

Headquartered in Mussafah 14, Abu Dhabi, Savvy Automotive is at the forefront of green mobility innovation. The company integrates cutting-edge technology in its operations and holds selective access to distinguished international brands such as Electra UK—an industry leader in airside e-trucks—and China’s Newrizon, both prominent players in the commercial electric truck market.

Muhammad Jamal, CEO and Founder of Savvy Automotive, commented:

“BluSmart has built a robust and efficiently managed business model, making it a natural fit for our strategic vision. Exploring the possibility of integrating BluSmart’s operations is an exciting step, offering significant potential to scale innovative mobility solutions throughout the UAE. As we advance with these discussions, all decisions will be made by our board in the best interests of our organization and stakeholders.”

Savvy Automotive continues to lead the transition to sustainable transportation under the leadership of its founders:

Muhammad Jamal , CEO & Founder

, CEO & Founder Saeed Al Junaibi , CMO & Founder

, CMO & Founder Tarish Al Qubaisi, CFO & Founder

For further information, please contact:

Savvy Automotive

Mussafah 14, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Email: contact@savvy.energy