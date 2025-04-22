Muscat: Reaffirming its dedication to raising awareness of Islamic finance and engaging meaningfully with the community, Bank Nizwa, the leading and most trusted Islamic bank in the Sultanate of Oman, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Knowledge Oman. This strategic collaboration will provide training opportunities in Islamic finance, alongside supporting key initiatives driven by Knowledge Oman. The MoU was signed by Mr. Khalid Al Kayed, Chief Executive Officer of Bank Nizwa, and Mr. Tariq Al Barwani, Chairman of Knowledge Oman, reinforcing their shared vision of empowerment through education, financial literacy, and corporate social responsibility.

Speaking on the significance of the partnership, Mr. Khaled Al Kayed stated, “At Bank Nizwa, we recognize that knowledge is a fundamental pillar of economic and social progress. This collaboration with Knowledge Oman reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a culture of learning and financial empowerment, particularly in Islamic finance. By sharing our expertise and resources, we aim to provide valuable training opportunities that will help individuals and institutions deepen their understanding of Sharia-compliant financial solutions. At the same time, we will continue to extend our support for impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives. Through this partnership, we strive to cultivate a more informed and financially literate society, enabling individuals to make informed and responsible financial decisions, ultimately contributing to the broader development of the Sultanate.”

Echoing the same, Mr. Tariq Al Barwani stated, “We are honoured to partner with Bank Nizwa, as we recognize the immense potential of this collaboration and the collective impact we can achieve through educational initiatives that promote awareness of Sharia-compliant finance principles. By doing so, we aim to enhance capabilities and cultivate responsible financial practices. Additionally, we are excited to join forces with the bank on our social responsibility efforts. We believe that through our shared vision of empowering communities and fostering nationwide inclusion, we can not only build resilient societies but also drive meaningful progress toward a brighter and more promising future.”

The MoU lays the groundwork for a series of impactful initiatives that leverage Bank Nizwa’s leadership and pioneering approach in Islamic finance, alongside Knowledge Oman’s extensive network and proven track record in promoting educational excellence. Under the agreement, Bank Nizwa will provide access to its training facilities for individuals from Knowledge Oman, creating a structured environment to enhance expertise in Islamic finance and support professional development. This collaboration reinforces the bank’s commitment to fostering a dynamic learning ecosystem that drives financial acumen and industry growth.

Beyond training and education, the partnership further extends to vital community engagement initiatives. In this regard, Bank Nizwa collaborated with Knowledge Oman to facilitate Ramadan package distributions and will participate in future community-focused projects, reinforcing its commitment to tangible social support.

Through this MoU, Bank Nizwa reaffirms its pioneering role in the Islamic finance sector while embracing innovative approaches to societal development. The collaboration with Knowledge Oman exemplifies a forward-thinking model that combines financial expertise with proactive societal contributions, paving the way for sustainable prosperity and long-term progress.