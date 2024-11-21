Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announces its return to AlUla (ULH) in Saudi Arabia as a seasonal destination from November 26, 2024, through February 25, 2025. This move marks an important expansion of Gulf Air's network and offers more convenience and travelling options for Gulf Air passengers.

Building on the success of Gulf Air's inaugural seasonal flights to AlUla International Airport (ULH) in February 2024, the airline will operate two weekly flights using an A320 aircraft. This step further enhances Gulf Air’s connectivity across its network, establishing stronger links between AlUla and key global destinations, including feeder routes from Bahrain, the GCC, and Europe.

The flight schedule to AlUla International Airport (ULH) includes two weekly flights from Bahrain International Airport every Tuesday and Saturday. On Tuesdays, Flight GF 191 departs at 10:40 AM and arrives at AlUla International Airport (ULH) at 1:00 PM. On Saturdays, flight GF 192 departs at 3:10 PM and arrives at AlUla International Airport (ULH) at 5:30 PM.

For more information and to book Gulf Air flights, travelers can visit the Gulf Air website www.gulfair.com. Travelers can stay updated on the latest news through Gulf Air's various channels, including the Gulf Air website at www.gulfair.com or social media channels: @gulfair on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

For more information, please contact:

Pooja Rekhi-Sharma at +973 17561723 or pooja.sharma@ogilvy.com

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit www.gulfair.com.