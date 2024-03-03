Manama, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced a strategic partnership with Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) in Bahrain, a new digital banking arm by Singapore’s Whampoa Group, based in the Kingdom. The collaboration is aimed at enhancing overall passenger experiences and travel convenience for SGB customers.

The Memorandum of Understanding between Gulf Air and Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) was signed by Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG), Dr. Jeffrey Goh, and Aureole Foong, Co-Chief Executive of Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB), in the presence of Chairman of Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG), His Excellency Mr. Zayed R. Alzayani and Chairman of Singapore Gulf Bank, Edmund Lee. The signing ceremony took place at the Formula One Gulf Air Grand Prix 2024 Paddock Club.

By joining forces with Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB), Gulf Air aims at leveraging its expertise to deliver enhanced services to passengers, further reinforcing its commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences while thriving in an ever-changing digital landscape in the global industry.

Within its pursuit of improving passenger experiences and meeting the evolving demands of its customers, Gulf Air is poised to redefine the standards of travel for passengers in the industry.

SGB will offer a secure and integrated platform to access and manage conventional and digital assets and financial solutions, including round-the-clock real-time settlement,

trading connectivity, custody and asset management. It serves global investors, innovators and institutions looking for a differentiated digital banking experience.

About Gulf Air

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com, LinkedIn: Gulf Air, X: @GulfAir, Instagram: @gulfair

