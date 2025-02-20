Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Group AMANA, the regional leader in design-build construction, and Al Moammar Information Systems (MIS) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at LEAP 2025 to fast-track Saudi Arabia’s transition into a global digital powerhouse, supporting Vision 2030 through high-performance, sustainable data centres.

As Saudi Arabia continues its rapid digital transformation, driven by AI adoption, cloud computing, and enterprise digitalisation, the demand for scalable and energy-efficient data centres has never been higher. This partnership brings together two industry leaders — Group AMANA, with its expertise in complex construction, and MIS, a leading IT solutions provider — to develop state-of-the-art, ESG-compliant data centres that support the region’s evolving technological landscape.

Richard Abboud, CEO of Group AMANA, said: “Saudi Arabia’s digital economy is advancing at an unprecedented pace, driving the demand for robust data centre infrastructure. With a proven track record in industrial and mission-critical projects, at AMANA we specialise in delivering scalable, energy-efficient solutions using innovative construction technologies. By partnering with MIS, we ensure that Saudi Arabia’s next-generation data centres are deployed faster, operate more efficiently, and support the Kingdom’s sustainability agenda under Vision 2030."

Abdullah Al Ghamdi, CEO of MIS, said: “Agile, efficient, and high-performance data centres are fundamental to the success of AI, cloud computing, and enterprise digitalization. Businesses and public sector entities require infrastructure that is scalable, secure, and future proof. Through this collaboration with AMANA, we are delivering seamless, high-performance data centres by integrating cutting-edge IT solutions with precision-engineered construction methodologies, ensuring that Saudi Arabia’s digital ecosystem is supported by world-class infrastructure.”

Leveraging its subsidiaries, AMANA will deliver best-in-class data centre infrastructure that meets the Kingdom’s stringent ESG and efficiency goals.

With the Middle East’s data centre sector experiencing record growth, AMANA and MIS are strategically positioned to meet the rising demand for high-performance, AI-ready infrastructure. The MoU represents a milestone in the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure, ensuring that enterprises, hyperscalers, and government entities have the robust, scalable solutions they need to support the region’s transition to a data-driven economy.

About AMANA:

AMANA is the regional leader in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, with over 1500 buildings constructed across the region in nearly three decades of operations. With a long history of completed projects, AMANA is paving the way forward in the region with a cohesive, value engineered offering, using innovative methodologies and the latest digital solutions. Amana Contracting Group (www.amanabuildings.com) is the largest general contractor of logistics and cold chain facilities in the Middle East. Its fully owned subsidiary DuBox by AMANA (www.dubox.me) is the first and largest offsite construction company in the region with deep expertise in the design-construction of self-sufficient, rapidly deployable and relocatable modular units for expediting local service delivery. With an annual turnover exceeding $750 million and over 8,000 employees in 8 countries, the company’s legacy and capabilities are in the fast-track design-build of industrial facilities in the food processing, logistics, and manufacturing sectors across the GCC.

About Al Moammar Information Systems Company (MIS)

MIS, established in 1979, is a leading IT solutions and services provider in Saudi Arabia. We empower businesses with innovative solutions, inspiring progress in a connected world.

Our diverse expertise in hardware, software, security, and more allows us to cater to the unique needs of any industry. We offer a comprehensive range of services, from infrastructure setup to project management and training, ensuring seamless integration.