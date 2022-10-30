Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Edamah held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Sitra Logistics Park, a world class warehousing facility which will serve Bahrain’s logistics industry.

The 87,382 sqm Sitra Logistics Park includes a number of facilities for industrial, commercial, and logistical use, which can be tailored according to tenants’ requirements.

Among the Park’s biggest clients is Trident Warehousing, which signed a ten-year lease agreement valued at USD 7 million for an 8,137 sqm facility. Edamah will be working with Trident Warehousing and their business associate Hoover Circular Solutions, a leading provider of sustainable packaging and fleet management solutions based in Texas, USA, to create a facility that meets their technical and operational requirements.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Edamah; Trident Warehousing; Hoover Circular Solutions; Economic Development Board (EDB); financing partner Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB); project contractor Poullaides Construction Company; lead consultant Ansari Engineering Services; and cost consultants DG Jones.

Edamah CEO Amin Al Arrayed said, “We are excited to officially begin work on a project that is of national strategic importance and aligned with our goal to ‘build for Bahrain’ through the careful selection of projects that contribute to the economy and respond to market needs. The Park will support the Kingdom’s growing logistics industry, as well as attract foreign investment and create jobs.”

He added, “With excellent road, air, and sea connectivity to the rest of the GCC, along with dedicated facilities such as this Park, Bahrain is rapidly evolving into a highly integrated logistics hub. Sitra Logistics Park has been designed as a one-stop shop for all logistical needs, with office spaces, warehouses, and distribution centre to enhance production capacities.”

Edamah’s diverse portfolio spans retail, hospitality, commercial and industrial properties across the Kingdom. It aims to drive sustainable economic growth while also creating benefits for local communities.

-Ends-

Media contact:

Amy Vaya

Country Manager – Bahrain

Perceptions

Email: amy@perceptions.me

About Edamah

Edamah is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.