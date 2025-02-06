Exhibition experience built around the pure joy of water as the central theme

Following this year’s ISH theme “Solutions for a sustainable future”, the brand will showcase cutting-edge technologies to ensure uncompromised yet ecological water enjoyment

Dubai, United Arab Emirates—GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, is set to reshape the future of water experience at this year’s edition of ISH. Every aspect of GROHE’s presence at the world's leading trade fair for HVAC and Water will reflect the foundation of the brand: “Pure Freude an Wasser”—pure joy of water. From an exhibition design that creatively incorporates the element to innovative solutions that enhance daily experiences, complemented by engaging accompanying events, water will be celebrated in all its facets.

Bijoy Mohan, Leader LIXIL International, comments: “Our presence at ISH 2025 is both honoring the brand's foundation and a demonstration of how we envision the future of water enjoyment will look. For nearly 90 years, our mission—Pure Freude an Wasser—has driven us to create solutions that enrich everyday life. At ISH, we are proud to showcase innovations that not only redefine water experiences but also set new benchmarks for quality, technology, design, and sustainability. By reaffirming our purpose, we are recommitting to what matters most: empowering our customers and professional partners with solutions that deliver value and inspire confidence in the future.”

Besides the GROHE booth in Hall 3.0, D11, the brand will be present at:

The GROHE Truck as a mobile exhibition space can be visited at the Agora outdoor area.

The ISH Festival in Hall 6.1 is dedicated to the next generation of the sanitation and heating industry. Young tradespeople and apprentices can explore engaging activities and learning opportunities, including GROHE’s booth, featuring exciting installation challenges.

Value of Water Conference (March 17/18, Congress Center of Messe Frankfurt): In the panel discussion “Unlocking the Sanitation Market: How to Create an Ecosystem between Market Opportunities and Social Impact Initiatives”, Erin McCusker, Senior Vice President and Leader of SATO and LIXIL Public Partners, will explore how businesses can bring innovation and scalable solutions to underserved markets to improve basic sanitation. The panel will take place on Monday, March 17 4:30-5pm (CET) on the conference’s main stage.

Discovering GROHE at ISH

Visitors can experience the exhibition space firsthand in Hall 3.0, D11:

Monday-Thursday, March 17-20, 9am-6pm (trade visitors only)

Friday, March 21, 9am-5pm (open for public)

To stay refreshed: Visitors can enjoy complimentary GROHE Blue water at the GROHE booth and the ISH Festival.

For further information and press material, please see the following LINK.

Learn more about GROHE’s presence at ish.grohe.com.

About GROHE

GROHE is a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. Since 2014 GROHE has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability.

The brand offers life-enhancing product solutions as well as services with its dedicated portfolios GROHE QuickFix, GROHE Professional and its premium sub-brand GROHE SPA. All cater to the specific needs of GROHE’s professional business partners and their differentiated target groups.

With water at the core of its business, the brand contributes to LIXIL’s Impact Strategy with a resource-saving value chain: from CO2-neutral* production, the removal of unnecessary plastic in the product packaging, all the way to water- and energy-saving product technologies such as GROHE Everstream, a water-recirculating shower.

*includes CO2 compensation projects, more on grohe-x.com/sustainability

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com

