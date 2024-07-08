Abu Dhabi – Grintafy and Serie A are thrilled to reveal a new strategic alliance that will designate Grintafy - the premier and biggest platform for aspiring footballers in the Middle East as its official talent discovery partner In Mena.

Mr. Majdi Allulu, the CEO of Grintafy, and Mr. Alfonso De Stefano, the managing director of Serie A MENA, have officially come together and are eager to share the specifics of their collaboration.

The collaboration will kick off at the beginning of the next football season with 4 primary tryout events over the year – each occurring every three months – taking place simultaneously across more than six countries in MENA, aimed at attracting over 4,000 players.

The objective of these tryouts is to identify skilled football players who possess the necessary skills to potentially compete in one of the most challenging leagues globally.

The selected players will be presented with an unparalleled chance to show their skills to Serie A scouts and the technical staff of the main clubs.

The agreement will also grant training and technical personnel from Serie A clubs complete access to peruse Grintafy's profiles, statistics, and video material from over two million players in the Middle East region.

Moreover, Grintafy will be organizing multiple online competitions featuring a collection of skills challenges that will be posted on the platform, and participants are required to attempt to recreate them.

All entries will then undergo evaluation by both technical scouts from Serie A and Grintafy. The chosen participants will then be invited to attend the events, which will take place across several countries in the area.

Majdi Allulu, Founder and CEO of Grintafy, commented that:, “This partnership not only underscores the company’s commitment to the region's football's growth and internationalization but also aims to connect major Italian football teams with MENAs talent. We ensure bringing international opportunities to the kingdom and the region keeping our focus on the 2030 vision. Serie A has a rich history and pedigree for developing talent and giving youth a platform to shine. This perfectly aligns with our key values.”

Mr. Alfonso De Stefano, MENA Managing Director, Serie A, commented that:”

We are thrilled to partner with Grintafy which is one of the fastest startups in the region sharing the same vision of Serie A in contributing to football development and talent discovery in the KSA and in Mena broadly.

This project will allow Serie A clubs not only to adapt methodology in training and scouting local footballers but also to access the large database of Grintafy -counting almost 2 Million of registered players -with the objective to engage them continuously with contents, events, and news through the official channels in Arabic and English.

We are close to our international fan base and we want to offer uncountable opportunities to players and fans to be actively part of one of the best football leagues in the world.

This partnership will provide a solid platform to combine such objectives”.

This agreement has been fostered by Chiliz, who recently became a strategic investor in the Grintafy platform to support its internationalization efforts and to promote collaboration opportunities between football organizations in Europe and the Middle East.

Daniel Maglietta, Commercial Director for Football with Chiliz and Strategic Advisor for Grintafy, said: "At Chiliz we are delighted to be supporting Lega Serie A as they expand their footprint in the Middle East. The region is gradually becoming a global football hub, not only bringing in top-quality players to develop their rapidly growing domestic leagues but also producing excellent talents. Greater integration with this fast-emerging football hotbed supports the long-term strength of the world's game and we are.

About Grintafy Technologies

Grintafy is the biggest football talent discovery platform in the Middle East. Founded in 2019, it has already reached almost 2 million players and counting. Those players have launched the app over 300 million times, created over 100,000 games and tryouts, uploaded over 150,000 media files that were viewed over 200 million times, over 600,000 player rating records, 500,000+ game requests, and over 6 million messages exchanged.

Through its strategic partnerships with local and international federations and clubs like the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, West Ham United, Al-Ittihad Club, Cadez FC, and others across MENA and Europe, Grintafy is dedicated to discovering young talents and providing them with opportunities, technologies, and exposure needed to make their dreams come true.

About Serie A

Serie A is the top professional football league in Italy, consisting of 20 teams vying for the coveted title each season. Known for its rich history, passionate fans, and tactical prowess, Serie A showcases some of the world's top footballing talents and some of the most iconic and successful teams in international football. With a blend of seasoned veterans and emerging stars, Serie A continues to captivate football fans worldwide with its skillful play and competitive spirit.

