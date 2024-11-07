Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Grant Thornton UAE, a leading professional services firm, announced a strategic partnership with Oreta, a leading award-winning Australian cyber and AI firm to bring best-in-class service to the UAE in alignment with the country’s National AI Strategy 2031. The partnership enables Grant Thornton UAE to target the evolving needs of businesses by gaining a competitive edge, enhancing problem-solving and accelerating innovation.

The strategic partnership between Grant Thronton UAE and Oreta was announced at an event attended by senior leadership from both organisations, as well as key thought leaders from across the AI landscape, VIPs and dignitaries.

The UAE is strengthening its global leadership in AI and emerging technology, guided by its vision for innovation and global partnerships to be among the world’s most advanced nations in this vital sector by 2031. The country ranks third globally in attracting AI talent focusing on developing a skilled workforce driving digital transformation. Grant Thornton UAE’s collaboration with Oreta will channel phenomenal growth for clients and potential customers, while contributing significantly to position and solidify the UAE’s leadership in AI.

Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE, commented at the event: “With the rapid advancement in AI and technology, the UAE serves as a model for the development of cybersecurity and the integration of emerging technology across all sectors. Grant Thornton’s deep understanding of the Middle East business landscape recognises the transformational impact of AI in steering organisations toward delivering exceptional outcomes. Our strategic partnership with Oreta aligns with the National AI Strategy 2031 and further expands our AI and Cyber services to support businesses’ evolving needs with advanced solutions.”

Sachin Verma, Founder and Managing Director, Oreta, remarked: “Australia's maturity in AI and security has been recognised globally, and Oreta has established itself as a leading service provider in this space. We aim to bring this expertise to the UAE market, and our partnership with Grant Thornton UAE provides the perfect platform to combine our strengths. Together, we can scale our services and deliver exceptional value to Grant Thornton UAE's customers, particularly in the areas of AI and security."

Oreta is a technology firm providing AI, cyber, security and related managed services. They are renowned for their expertise in AI and work with major tech giants like Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Cisco. New to the UAE market, the partnership with Grant Thornton UAE enables Oreta to tap into a region of growth and make significant contributions to the technological transformation that is already underway in the country.

The rapid pace of technological change, especially in regions like the UAE, calls for robust and scalable infrastructure solutions. Oreta specialises in delivering cloud and cybersecurity solutions that help businesses achieve operational efficiency, resilience, and innovation. The partnership with Grant Thornton UAE combines technical capabilities of both organisations.

About Grant Thornton:

Grant Thornton UAE was founded in 1966 and is one of UAE's leading assurance, advisory, and tax firms dedicated to serving the needs of privately held businesses, public interest entities, and family-owned businesses. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and considerable experience across many fields, Grant Thornton develops tailored solutions for clients in financial services, and the public sector, as well as those in the energy, hospitality, leisure, real estate, construction, retail, transportation, logistics, defence, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries, among others.

As part of the global Grant Thornton network which entails over 73,000 professionals in member firms in 150 markets, Grant Thornton UAE combines a strong local presence and global scale, with a goal to help organisations achieve sustainable growth and success in a fast-changing business landscape.

