

Abu Dhabi, UAE: ADMO Lifestyle Holding (AMDO), a joint venture founded in 2022 between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited, has become the controlling shareholder in the distinguished Lebanese fine dining brand Em Sherif. This transaction follows ADMO’s initial investment in the renowned Lebanese Mediterranean cuisine brand in October 2023.

With 56 signed outlets across 29 countries, and 29 opened outlets in 16 countries including Abu Dhabi, Monaco, Paris and the iconic Harrods in London, Em Sherif epitomises the rich culinary heritage of Lebanon as the group brings the richness of Lebanese heritage to the world through a diverse collection of dining concepts.

ADMO’s increased investment and strategic support will underpin Em Sherif’s mission to open 68 outlets in the GCC and beyond by 2027 to further elevate and solidify the brand’s global presence. The iconic dining destination supports ADMO’s plans to expand globally by providing a world-class, holistic, luxurious, and all-encompassing experience for patrons, demonstrating how ADMO fosters strategic partnerships to shape the future of hospitality.

Sanjay Nandi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADMO, said: “ADMO is proud to announce its majority acquisition of Em Sherif, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to shaping the future of premium hospitality. With this strategic move, ADMO will take a leading role in steering the global expansion and long-term vision of the Em Sherif brand as it enters a bold new chapter on the world stage. By combining Em Sherif’s distinctive culinary heritage with ADMO’s operational excellence and international platform, we are set to unlock new opportunities.”

Dani Chakour, Chief Executive Officer of Em Sherif, said: “This partnership with ADMO marks a transformational moment for Em Sherif. As we continue to evolve from a regional success story to a global hospitality brand, ADMO’s majority stake brings not only investment, but a shared vision and deep operational expertise. Together, we are aligned in our ambition to preserve the authenticity of Em Sherif while accelerating its international expansion. With ADMO by our side, we are ready to scale with impact, integrity, and excellence.”

Deepening ADMO’s investment in Em Sherif positions both companies to benefit from the new opportunities that global expansion and sustained demand for luxury experiences in the hospitality industry bring. This strategic move adds greater depth, diversification, and sophistication to its burgeoning portfolio as ADMO shapes the future of hospitality.

About ADMO Lifestyle Holding

ADMO Lifestyle Holding (ADMO) was established in 2022 as a joint venture between Alpha Dhabi Holding PJSC (ADX: ALPHADHABI) and Monterock International Limited. ADMO’s vision is to build a platform of leading global high-end lifestyle, hospitality, F&B, and entertainment brands. Its first investment was in the Nammos Group, a globally renowned lifestyle and F&B brand synonymous with luxurious entertainment and high-quality gastronomy. ADMO’s portfolio expanded in 2023 with the acquisitions of CÉ LA VI Group and Em Sherif, followed by the establishment of AlphaMind, a joint venture with Addmind Group. ADMO’s plans for global expansion are focused on creating world-class, holistic, luxurious, all-encompassing guest experiences.

About Em Sherif

Em Sherif is a globally recognized Lebanese hospitality brand founded by Mireille Hayek, offering fine dining, upper casual, and deli-style concepts. With locations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Em Sherif is redefining the global perception of Levantine cuisine through immersive, experience-driven dining rooted in heritage and elegance.