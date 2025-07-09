United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Amazon CloudFront introduces a new console experience that simplifies the delivery of secure, high-performance applications to users on the internet. Setting up a content delivery network (CDN) traditionally required deep expertise in CDN configurations, domain management, and security best practices. The new CloudFront console experience streamlines this entire process with a unified approach to content delivery and security. The new experience automatically provisions and manages DNS records with Amazon Route 53 and TLS certificates with AWS Certificate Manager (ACM). Users can now create a secure, optimized distribution in as little as 30 seconds, regardless of their CDN expertise level.

When creating a distribution, CloudFront now automatically applies optimized settings based on your specific origin type. For example, when serving static websites from Amazon S3, CloudFront automatically configures Origin Access Control to prevent direct bucket access, optimizes caching settings for improved performance, and enables recommended security settings - all without requiring you to understand the underlying technical details of these components.

This new onboarding experience makes it easier for you to leverage AWS’ global edge network, reduce latency for your end users, and enhance the security posture of your applications. The new experience is available globally at no additional cost. To get started with the new CloudFront experience, visit the Amazon CloudFront console or check out our documentation.

About Amazon

