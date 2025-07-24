New WEY 03 plug-in hybrid unveiled, featuring Hi4 intelligent all-wheel-drive system with up to 378 hp

Offers an advanced driving experience with three power sources and five selectable driving modes

Delivers outstanding fuel efficiency at just 5.68 litres per 100 km (WLTC cycle)

Equipped with advanced safety features including radar, cameras, and ultrasonic sensors

Backed by up to 1 million km of warranty and 3 years of complimentary service

Dubai, Smart Mobility International (SMI) is the UAEs first specialist distributor of Premium Chinese electric vehicles has officially inaugurated its first WEY showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road - Murdouf Centre - Al Safa 1 - Dubai, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth and innovation in the region’s mobility sector.

Aligned with Smart Mobility’s vision to support sustainable transportation in the UAE, WEY, One of Great Wall Motor’s (GWM) leading automotive brands, offers one of the best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs), combining premium performance, cutting-edge smart energy technology, sophisticated design, and an integrated smart ecosystem.

The showroom’s grand opening was Hosted by Moutaz Louis, CEO of Smart Mobility International, as well as a host of dignitaries, industry leaders, car enthusiasts, and company executives.

New WEY 03 model

At the launch ceremony, Smart Mobility International unveiled the new WEY 03, an advanced plug-in hybrid featuring the Hi4 all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with front and rear electric motors, delivering responsive all-terrain performance, strong acceleration, and impressive fuel efficiency.

Drivers can choose from three power sources (EV, Ev Priority and Hybrid) and five driving modes (ECO, Normal, Sport, Snow and AWD), offering a perfect balance between efficiency and dynamic handling. The WEY 03 delivers a total output of 378 hp and 750 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0 to 100 km in just 6 seconds. Its 2,745 mm wheelbase ensures a stable and comfortable ride.

Exceptional Fuel Efficiency

The WEY 03 delivers impressive fuel efficiency, consuming just 5.68 litres per 100 kilometres under the WLTC cycle. It offers an electric-only range of up to 130 kilometres, powered by a 27.5 kWh battery, making it well-suited for daily urban commuting without using fuel. The result is a zero-emission driving experience aimed at reducing environmental impact.

Advanced Safety Systems

Prioritising occupant safety, the WEY 03 is equipped with advanced 5 Millimetre-wave radar (MWR), 8 Ultrasonic radar, 1 Sensor camera (front) and 4 Surrounding Camera. Standard safety features include lane-keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking, reverse lateral braking, and six airbags—providing comprehensive protection in all driving conditions.

Strategic move

Moutaz Louis said the launch of the first WEY showroom in Dubai is a strategic move to expand the company’s footprint in the region’s NEV market.

“We are committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that integrate premium craftsmanship with performance engineering. The WEY 03 delivers a best-in-class driving experience, combining high torque output and fuel efficiency, underpinned by a focus on sustainable powertrains and intelligent vehicle architecture.

He noted that the launch of this model demonstrates the company's commitment to preserving the environment and creating sustainable mobility solutions that support the UAE's vision to move towards a more sustainable future.

Million Kilometre Warranty

Smart Mobility International has also announced a suite of premium after-sales services, including a warranty of 1 million kilometres or 5 years for the vehicle and 8 years or 1 million kilometres for the battery.

The offering includes free servicing for 3 years or 60,000 kilometres, a complimentary charger, and one year of free insurance, demonstrating the company’s commitment to delivering a comprehensive and customer-focused ownership experience.

Accessible hub

The Smart Mobility International Service Centre is designed to deliver top-tier after-sales support, combining advanced diagnostic technology with a highly trained technical team. Committed to customer satisfaction, the centre provides comprehensive services including maintenance, repairs, software updates, and genuine spare parts for all vehicle models under Smart Mobility International. Spanning 5,000 sqm, and located in Al Quoz, the centre offers customers a convenient and accessible hub for all their service needs. With a focus on efficiency, transparency, and convenience, the centre ensures every customer receives premium care that matches the quality and innovation of the vehicles it supports.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor (GWM) is a leading global automotive manufacturer from China, renowned for its expertise in SUVs, off-road and pickups. Among its brands, WEY stands out as the premium SUV line, focusing on smart, high-end vehicles with advanced technology. Named after Mr. Wey, the founder and chairman of GWM, the brand reflects his personal commitment to excellence and his promise to create the best vehicle in the GWM lineup. Established under the GWM umbrella, WEY combines luxury design with strong performance and represents the pinnacle of the company’s innovation. Maintains full control over its key components and has sold over one million vehicles. In the UAE, it operates multiple brands, including HAVAL and TANK.

