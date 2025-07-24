Dubai, UAE – AWS, the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, has updated its AWS MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) Competency (previously AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency) for partners with turn-key security solutions that transform how organizations approach cloud security.

The update includes new categories to validate Partners' security expertise in specific domains including Infrastructure Security, Workload Security, Application Security, Data Protection, Identity & Access Management, Incident Response, and Cyber Recovery. These categories validate service partners' capabilities to deliver comprehensive security outcomes leveraging native AWS services and best-of-breed security tools.

Partners must meet core MSSP requirements and demonstrate expertise in at least one category through technical validation. Additionally, MSSP Competency Partners have the option to showcase how they integrate validated AWS Security Competency ISV solutions into their managed security services. This visibility helps AWS customers identify which MSSP Competency Partners can effectively manage their existing third-party security tools as part of a comprehensive security solution.

