Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Building on the success of its recent project launches, Dubai South Properties announced the sell-out of the first two phases of its newly launched luxury community, Hayat by Dubai South, within hours, achieving sales exceeding AED 1.2 billion. This milestone reinforces Dubai South’s effective strategy of timely project launches that directly address the strong and growing demand for residential properties in the area from both investors and end users.

Hayat by Dubai South will feature approximately 2,500 residential units, including townhouses, semi-detached and standalone villas, mansions, apartments, and hotel apartments, with options ranging from one to five bedrooms. The community will offer a wide range of lifestyle amenities, such as lush green parks, shaded walking trails, family play areas, fitness and wellness centres, community pools, landscaped gardens, and a vibrant retail boulevard with shops, cafés, and daily conveniences all within walking distance.

"The strong demand we continue to witness is a clear reflection of the trust people place in Dubai South as a preferred area to live, invest, and build their future. This success encourage us to keep delivering quality developments that meet the needs and expectations of our growing customer base," said Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties.

Further phases of the project will be launched soon.