Dubai, UAE – Gorilla Energy, a global top energy drink powerhouse selling nearly 1 billion cans worldwide in 2024, today announced its official entry into the Middle East market at Gulfood 2025, establishing the United Arab Emirates as its Global Head Office. This strategic expansion includes plans for a new energy blend concentrate production facility in Jebel Ali, signaling a significant investment in the region. This move targets the booming Middle East & Africa (MEA) energy drinks market, projected to reach $3.19 billion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence.

Founded in New York in 2008, Gorilla Energy has disrupted the global energy drink market, forging a strong connection with consumers through its bold identity. Now headquartered in both Dubai and Los Angeles, the company is poised to make a substantial impact on the Middle Eastern beverage landscape, which is experiencing increasing demand for functional beverages.

"Oliver Holzmann, Chief Marketing Officer at Gorilla Energy, emphasized, "Our expansion into the Middle East, with the UAE at its heart, aligns perfectly with our brand ethos of growth, progress, leadership, and unwavering energy. We are committed to fueling the ambitions of the region's next generation of innovators and achievers."

Gorilla Energy's market entry focuses initially on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, with plans for broader expansion across the GCC. The company has already established key entities in the UAE, including Gorilla Beverages Holding Company, to manage its Global operations and be the home of Gorilla’s Global Leadership Team. The future Jebel Ali production facility will enable localized production, ensuring product availability and responsiveness to consumer preferences.

The product lineup features Gorilla 'Ultimate,' a new proprietary energy blend, alongside its popular juice-infused options with exotic flavors designed to resonate with adventurous consumers. All Gorilla products are Halal-certified and formulated to meet local regulatory requirements.

Beyond strategic investments, Gorilla Energy champions emerging talent and embodies a spirit of determination. MMA legend and long-time brand ambassador Khabib Nurmagomedov will make a special appearance at the Gorilla booth during Gulfood 2025, connecting with fans and embodying the brand's core values.

"Oliver Holzmann added, the Gorilla booth at Gulfood will be an immersive experience, showcasing our unique flavors, innovative products, and commitment to the Gorilla lifestyle. We are excited to engage with potential partners and consumers and demonstrate our vision for energizing the Middle East market."

Aligned with global sustainability initiatives, Gorilla Energy ensures all its packaging is 100% recyclable, reflecting its dedication to environmental responsibility and meeting consumer expectations for eco-friendly products.

"Gorilla Energy is more than just a beverage – it's a catalyst for those striving for greatness," concluded Oliver. "Our launch at Gulfood 2025 marks the beginning of our journey to energize and inspire the Middle East."

Visitors to Gulfood 2025 can experience Gorilla Energy's unique flavors, witness exciting athlete performances, and meet brand ambassador Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Gorilla booth.

About Gorilla Energy

Gorilla Energy was founded in New York City in 2008 and is now available in over 29 countries, from the USA to South Korea, and from Turkey and Kazakhstan to Australia. Gorilla’s headquarters are in Los Angeles and Dubai. Gorilla delivers great-tasting energy drinks packed with functional benefits—fueling the future generations of doers and risk-takers who aspire to leave their mark. With bold flavors, natural caffeine, and no artificial colors or flavors, Gorilla Energy provides the ultimate energy boost for those who refuse to settle. For more information about Gorilla, please visit www.gorillaenergy.com

