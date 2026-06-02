

Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, announced a rare market opportunity for GCC-based manufacturers, metal fabricators, EPC contractors and defence sector companies to rapidly expand in-country manufacturing and repair capabilities through a major online sale of heavy fabrication and forming machinery to be held on June 11, 2026.



The sale comes at a strategically important time for regional industry as governments and private sector operators continue to prioritise localisation, industrial resilience and supply chain security across critical infrastructure, energy, petrochemical and defence sectors.



The high-quality assets, formerly owned by Indra Sistemas and Duro Felguera, include some of Europe’s largest and most specialised heavy steel fabrication equipment. The offering provides companies across the Gulf region with an opportunity to acquire advanced manufacturing capability at significantly reduced secondary market pricing without long OEM lead times.



“We do not see equipment of this scale and quality come to market often. This can genuinely be described as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for manufacturers and heavy engineering organisations looking to accelerate growth and rapidly expand fabrication capability at a fraction of replacement cost,” said Nicholas Schofield, Senior Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. “With no OEM production delays and assets available immediately, this sale presents an exceptional opportunity for companies across the UAE and wider GCC to strengthen in-country manufacturing capability, undertake large-scale repair work and support regional industrial resilience.”



Highlights of the sale include:



Over 200 individual lots of heavy fabrication and forming machinery, including assets with individual replacement values exceeding US$2.86 million



A 4,000-ton hydraulic bending press suitable for forming the “petals” of large propane and gas spheres



Some of the largest hydraulic plate bending rolls, manufactured by leading Swiss specialists and capable of rolling heavy steel plate for wind turbine towers, oil and gas columns and high-pressure process vessels



Large rotators capable of handling vessels and structures weighing up to 2,000 tonnes, together with additional smaller rotator systems for repair and fabrication applications



Specialist narrow gap welding, submerged arc welding and heavy steel welding equipment capable of securely welding steel thicknesses up to 300 mm

“Given the supply chain disruption experienced across parts of the Gulf region in recent years, this disposal creates an opportunity for businesses to acquire critical fabrication and forming capability capable of returning damaged or aging industrial infrastructure back into production in significantly reduced timeframes,” Schofield added. “The equipment offered in this sale would normally require substantial capital expenditure and extended manufacturing lead times if purchased new. Acquiring these assets through the secondary market, such as at this upcoming online sale, provides immediate operational and commercial advantages for the right buyer.”



Further information on the sale held in association with Liquidity Services can be viewed on the AllSurplus online sale portal, with equipment also available for purchase by private negotiation.



Media Contacts:

IHC:

Grant King

Dubai +971.566.290054

grant@ih-c.com



Gordon Brothers:

Natalie M Jones

London +44 (0)7977 421093

njones@gordonbrothers.com

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

About Liquidity Services, Inc.



Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $15 billion in completed transactions to more than six million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

