Google Cloud and Intelcia have entered into a strategic partnership to deploy MyData, a powerful, cloud-native data platform that is transforming how the company operates, measures, and innovates across all functions.

MyData is Intelcia’s enterprise-wide data platform, designed to transform data into a shared language across the group. Built on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and powered by technologies like BigQuery and Looker, MyData standardizes strategic KPIs, ensures real-time data availability, and enables every team—from operations to HR and finance—to manage their activities with autonomy, accuracy, and impact.

Through intuitive dashboards, Connected Sheets, and AI-powered tools such as ConverseQuery, MyData empowers both technical and non-technical users alike, bridging the gap between business and data. The platform supports a wide range of use cases, including SLA and churn monitoring, client reporting, workforce steering, and natural language access to analytics.

“With Google Cloud, we are building more than a data platform—we’re creating a foundation for performance, innovation, and empowerment across the group,” said Amine Trabelsi, Chief Technology Officer at Intelcia. “MyData gives our teams across HR, Finance, Operations, and beyond the ability to steer their activities with clarity, autonomy, and impact.”

Supporting Business Agility at Scale

Launched as a key pillar of Intelcia’s digital transformation, MyData was developed to modernize the group’s decision-making ecosystem by replacing outdated OLAP cubes with a modern, cloud-native architecture. The platform is anchored around four foundational pillars:

Cloud-native architecture on GCP, enabling fast, scalable, and secure access to enterprise data;

Progressive migration from legacy systems, using a “cube-by-cube” approach to preserve business continuity;

Embedded data governance, including unified KPI definitions, data quality controls, and lineage tracking;

Adoption and training programs to democratize access to data through no-code tools like Connected Sheets and Looker.

Value Delivered Across Five Strategic Dimensions

Performance: MyData delivers near-instant response times and real-time dashboards. For example, the data freshness of Telephony performance indicators has improved by 30 minutes compared to the legacy cube, enabling quicker and more informed decision-making.

Transversality: The platform supports both structured and unstructured data in all formats. It now processes the full historical depth of operational files—beyond the previous two-month limitation—including essential KPIs such as SLAs and churn rate.

Simplicity: With intuitive, no-code interfaces designed for business users, MyData makes data accessible to all. Looker dashboards are now available directly via the web, without the need for VPN access, making adoption seamless across teams.

Attractiveness: MyData’s modern tech stack helps attract and retain top digital talent. The initiative has fostered stronger collaboration within data communities and serves as a key differentiator when recruiting profiles interested in cloud-native analytics environments.

Innovation: The platform is built to support advanced analytics use cases through native integration with Google Cloud’s AI and ML tools. One standout example is ConverseQuery, an AI chatbot developed by Intelcia and embedded within MyData, which has already generated over 11,600 automated responses—allowing users to access data using natural language, with no technical skills required.

This initiative builds on the successful deployment of Google Workspace across Intelcia’s 40,000+ employees and reinforces a long-term partnership aimed at building a connected, agile, and innovation-driven digital environment.

“At Google Cloud, we are proud to support Intelcia on their data transformation journey. MyData is a powerful example of what can be achieved when bold vision meets the right cloud technologies. Together, we’ve built a platform that empowers teams, breaks down silos, and puts data at the core of every decision. This initiative also builds on Intelcia’s successful adoption of Google Workspace, powered by AI, which continues to enhance collaboration and productivity across their global teams.,” states Ichraq Oubrahem, Regional Cloud Leader-Google Cloud.