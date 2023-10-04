Further Alonsa Electric announces the prospective launch of a comprehensive Goodyear range of fluids and Goodyear transmission oils tailored for electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2024.



Dubai, UAE: Goodyear Lubricants, a licensed product of Goodyear Tire & Rubber co, USA, one of the world’s largest tire manufacturers, made a groundbreaking announcement at the 20th edition of Automechanika Dubai. ALONSA Electric, licensee for Goodyear, will introduce its latest innovation in the Automotive Engine oil category. The Goodyear Groove available in 5W20 & 5W30 will strengthen Goodyear lubricant’s offering in the premium product portfolio. The product is blended in a state-of-the-art facility in the United States of America contributing to Goodyear brand’s value towards innovation in the engine oil category since its inception of this category in 2020.



Goodyear Lubricants showcased a diverse range of over 100 varieties of Goodyear engine oils and specialties lubes totaling over 400 SKUs for sale in the Middle East, Africa and parts of Asia. Sunil Khanchandani, CEO of Alonsa Electric Gulf Fzco, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "This year marks a historic moment as we introduce Goodyear Lubricants from an American production facility. The Goodyear Groove 5W20 & 5W30 is a testament to our dedication in automotive lubrication."



In addition to this groundbreaking release, Alonsa Electric made another significant announcement. The company will launch a comprehensive range of fluids and transmission oils tailored precisely for electric vehicles in the second quarter of 2024. This development emphasizes Alonsa's commitment to supporting the transition towards sustainable automotive technologies.

Goodyear Lubricant products are ESMA-certified for sale in the UAE. The specifications of API are applied to products where applicable. Goodyear VIGOR 15W40 CI4 is a high performance diesel lubricant with Volvo & Mercedes Benz OEM certification. GOODYEAR CRUIZER PLUS 5W40 API SN is Mercedes Benz certified all with the latest accreditation. Goodyear Lubricants blending plants are in Europe, Malaysia, UAE & USA. The products are tested under ISO 17025 laboratories primarily.

Goodyear Lubricants are distributed exclusively by ALONSA ELECTRIC GROUP (A member of Al Tara Group since 1978). Goodyear (and winged foot design) and blimp are the trademarks of Goodyear Tire & Rubber CO, Akron, Ohio USA used under the license by ALONSA Electric Gulf Fzco since 2020. Alonsa is a diversified commerce group with one of its business vertical's is solely responsible for the marketing and distribution of Automotive Engine Oils| Greases & Specialties under the Goodyear brand.



About Alonsa Electric Gulf FZCO

Alonsa Electric Gulf FZCO, based in Jebel Ali Free Zone Dubai, UAE, established in 2005, is part of Al Tara Group in the United Arab Emirates. It is a leading marketing & distribution company with presence in multiple countries in the region. Its trade sectors range in Home Appliances | FMCG | Logistics & Automotive Ancillaries industries.



About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs approximately 62,000 people and manufactures its products in 46 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, please visit: www.goodyear.com/corporate