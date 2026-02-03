Dubai: The German National Tourist Office (GNTO) and visitBerlin have outlined a forward-looking vision for 2026, setting the direction for a year that celebrates Germany’s vibrant urban culture, rich culinary landscape and a growing emphasis on wellbeing.

With travellers from the GCC continuing to seek meaningful, flexible and experience-led journeys, both organisations are aligning their strategies to engage a new generation of explorers, particularly Gen Z, while continuing to appeal to families, couples and multi-generational travellers from the region.

For 2026, GNTO will focus on two core campaigns designed to showcase Germany’s diversity and contemporary appeal, reflecting how the country continues to evolve as a destination that blends culture, creativity and quality of life.

The City Life campaign places Germany’s cities, from major metropolises to smaller cultural hubs, at the heart of the travel experience. With their cosmopolitan atmosphere, rich heritage, shopping, dining and creative scenes, German cities offer a dynamic mix of tradition and modern living. The initiative combines inspiration with a strong call to action, encouraging travel planning while supporting hotels, restaurants and retail sectors across the country, with a clear objective of driving inbound revenue.

Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing & Sales Office – GNTO GCC, said: “Our vision for 2026 is rooted in showcasing Germany as a destination that feels relevant, inspiring and welcoming to today’s travellers. Through City Life and Culinary, we are highlighting experiences that resonate strongly with Gen Z while still appealing to families and seasoned travellers from the GCC. Germany’s cities, food culture and focus on wellbeing offer endless opportunities for discovery.”

Complementing the urban focus, Culinary Germany will highlight how food reflects the country’s cultural depth, diversity and innovation. From vibrant street food scenes and regional specialities to refined fine dining, Germany offers a culinary landscape that caters to a wide range of tastes and travel styles, including readily available halal-friendly options.

With a record 341 MICHELIN-starred restaurants in the 2025 edition of the MICHELIN Guide, Germany has reaffirmed its status as a leading culinary destination. The same selection also underscores the country’s pioneering role in sustainable gastronomy, with fourteen new MICHELIN Green Stars bringing the total number of eco-committed restaurants to 80 nationwide.

As Germany’s capital and one of Europe’s most creative cities, Berlin plays a central role in bringing this national narrative to life. The city’s cultural depth, neighbourhood diversity and constant reinvention make it a natural flagship for Germany’s urban storytelling, particularly for travellers seeking authentic, experience-driven city breaks.

Burkhard Kieker, CEO of visitBerlin, said:“Berlin represents the energy and diversity of urban life in Germany. In 2026, we will continue to highlight the city as a place of creativity, culture and openness – a destination where visitors can explore world-class exhibitions, vibrant neighbourhoods and a constantly evolving culinary scene. Berlin is a city that inspires, especially for younger travellers looking for authentic experiences.”

A key milestone in 2026 will be Berlin’s 20th anniversary as a UNESCO City of Design, underlining its position as one of the world’s most dynamic design capitals. With more than 30,000 creative companies, the city’s design ecosystem spans sustainable fashion, digital innovation and open creative platforms such as CityLab Berlin.

Events including Berlin Design Week, the DMY Design Festival and the newly launched DesignDays.Berlin in September will showcase this diversity through exhibitions, neighbourhood tours, museums and street art experiences.

Further enriching the cultural calendar, 2026 will see the reopening of the 1,500-square-metre Hohenzollern crypt in Berlin Cathedral, following six years of restoration. The cultural summer also unfolds outdoors: the Carnival of Cultures from 22 to 25 May, Staatsoper für alle (State Opera for All) on 24 May, the Fête de la Musique on 21 June and the Classic Open Air festival from 9 to 12 July bring music to the city. Open-air cinemas, open-air theatres and the Berlin Philharmonic’s Waldbühne concert on 27 June are also part of the traditional outdoor program. The international Pop-Kultur Festival 2026 will take place from 24 to 29 August, with Kulturbrauerei and silent green as central venues for concerts, talks and readings.

Together, GNTO and visitBerlin will continue working closely with media and travel trade partners across the GCC to translate this vision into inspiration and action. By combining nationwide thematic campaigns with Berlin’s strong city narrative, 2026 promises fresh reasons to explore Germany – whether through dynamic city life, culinary journeys or experiences that simply make travellers feel good.

For more information on travelling to Germany and Berlin, visit www.germany.travel and for an overview of all the highlights in Berlin for 2026 can be found here and the new openings here.

