Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At a time when artificial intelligence is fundamentally changing the world, General Motors is embracing it to enhance manufacturing, to revolutionize vehicle technology, and to build smarter vehicles and exceptional customer experiences. As part of this transformation, General Motors is developing a unified and updatable software platform across their vehicle lineup, including smaller vehicles such as the Chevrolet Equinox EV and full-scale trucks.

Today, General Motors unveiled an expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to develop next-generation vehicles, factories, and robotics using AI simulation and accelerated computing.

GM already has been investing in NVIDIA GPU platforms for AI model training. Now, they’re extending this relationship to improve automotive plant design and operations. Using the NVIDIA Omniverse™ platform, they’re creating digital twins of assembly lines, enabling virtual testing and production simulations to reduce downtime. They will also use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX for in-vehicle hardware for future advanced driver-assistance systems and in-cabin enhanced safety driving experiences.

Additionally, General Motors is applying AI to robotics platforms for precision welding and material handling and transport, while improving manufacturing efficiency, freeing their workforce to focus on the craftsmanship that customers love about GM vehicles.

Better together

In the past, a vehicle's central control unit, or VCU, was sufficient for basic features like Bluetooth calls or screen navigation. But car buyers now expect more customization and convenience – and GM has reimagined their electrical architecture in response. The integration of vehicle hardware and software will make their cars far more capable and flexible.

Indeed, they’re well underway in developing a unified and updatable software platform for everything from smaller vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox and their full-scale truck portfolio.

In the years ahead, cars will have features you could have never before imagined. Already you can do things like stream movies in your car, use your vehicle to power your campsite, and transform your ride into a theater with Dolby Atmos surround sound. You can drive with your hands off the wheel under certain conditions in properly equipped vehicles – and eventually you should be able to take your eyes off the road under appropriate circumstances. Software will help unlock many new capabilities, as GM’s vehicles send regular over-the-air updates, improving the customer experience for vehicles already on the road.

Super Cruise, GM’s advanced driver assistance system, is just one example of what’s possible with software-defined vehicles. In 2017, GM became the first automaker to offer hands-free driving globally, and they’ve since added features like hands-free trailering and automatic lane changes. And more capabilities are coming, like better integration with navigation.

New frontiers

In the future, General Motors expects to launch personal autonomous vehicles, or PAVs, with the ability to take you wherever you want to go without a human driver. As they enhance driver-assistance features and introduce advanced levels of autonomy, a sophisticated electrical architecture with high-performance computing becomes critical.

The work GM is doing with companies like NVIDIA adds agility to their already highly sophisticated vehicle design, engineering, and manufacturing processes. By further integrating physical and industrial AI applications (including digital twins, simulation, and robotics) they continue to optimize manufacturing, accelerate virtual testing, and ultimately build smarter, more connected vehicles for their customers.

Harnessing the latest technologies will help General Motors to lead the industry in offering a wide range of reliable and high quality EVs and gas vehicles. By merging technology with human ingenuity, they’re unlocking new frontiers in vehicle manufacturing and beyond.

Automatic Lane Change and Lane Change on Demand are not available while trailering.

Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply.

About General Motors Africa & Middle East Operations

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

The GM Africa & Middle East operations have been in the region for close to 100 years, now headquartered in Dubai, UAE with a manufacturing plant in Egypt. With a network of 17 distributors serving 29 countries, the organization has over 203 customer-facing rooftops to cater to countries in Africa, Levant, the GCC and other Middle Eastern countries. For more information, please visit www.gmarabia.com.

CONTACT:

Diana Al Shafie

Corporate and Internal Communications GM Middle East

Email: diana.alshafie@gm.com