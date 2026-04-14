GlobeMed Iraq, the leading healthcare benefits management company in Iraq, and Alyamama Insurance Company, a prominent insurer in the country, have signed a Third-Party Administrator (TPA) agreement effective 15 January, 2026, reinforcing their shared commitment to advancing health insurance services across Iraq. The signing ceremony was attended by senior executives from both organizations.

Under this agreement, GlobeMed Iraq will act as the TPA for Alyamama Insurance, providing its insured members with streamlined access to an extensive network of healthcare providers, along with a comprehensive suite of digital services and solutions.

Dr. Tarek Salibi, Assistant Vice President at GlobeMed Iraq, commented: “We are proud to partner with Alyamama Insurance and are pleased to welcome them to our growing portfolio. This agreement reflects our shared vision and ongoing efforts to deliver efficient, accessible, and high-quality healthcare services to insured members. At GlobeMed, we are driven by a strong commitment to reliability, transparency, and service excellence, and we look forward to supporting Alyamama Insurance in enhancing the overall healthcare experience of their members.”

Ms. Hanan Ismael Salman, the CEO of Alyamama Insurance Company, stated: “We are delighted to collaborate with GlobeMed Iraq. Their expertise and comprehensive TPA services will significantly enhance the value of the services we provide to our insured members. This agreement aligns with our objective of ensuring easy access to care and delivering a seamless healthcare journey to our members”.

Through this partnership, insured members will benefit from GlobeMed Iraq’s wide healthcare provider network, advanced GlobeMed FIT mobile app, and dedicated support services, including a 24/7 contact center to ensure continuous assistance and improved patient journeys.

This collaboration reflects both companies’ forward-looking approach and their commitment to setting new standards in the health insurance sector, ultimately contributing to improved access to care and higher customer satisfaction across Iraq.