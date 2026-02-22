Dubai, UAE: The Global Student Entrepreneur Awards, known as GSEA, the world’s leading competition for university and college students who run a business while pursuing their studies, is now accepting applications for the 2026 UAE edition. Established in 1998 and run by Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO), the program operates in 39 countries and provides student founders with access to mentorship, global networks, and international exposure.

Participants receive guidance from experienced entrepreneurs, refine their pitching skills, and connect with a worldwide community of innovators. Finalists also compete for a share of a US 100,000 dollar prize at the Global Finals while gaining international recognition. More than a competition, GSEA is widely regarded as a transformative growth experience that helps participants refine their pitching and storytelling skills while receiving direct feedback from successful entrepreneurs. Through EO’s global community, student founders gain insights that can accelerate their businesses and expand their leadership capabilities. Finalists also benefit from international media attention, including coverage through the docuseries Start It Up, which highlights the entrepreneurial journeys of participants.

The UAE application deadline is 28 February 2026, followed by the UAE competition on 28 March 2026. Regional quarter finals will take place in Saudi Arabia on 7 May 2026, with the Global Finals scheduled for July 2026. Applications can be submitted at www.gsea.org/apply by selecting Dubai, UAE. For more information, applicants can email gsea@eodubai.com.

GSEA is open to undergraduate and graduate students aged 18 to 30 who are actively enrolled and own and operate a business that has been running for at least six months. Applicants must be owners, founders or controlling shareholders of their business. There are no participation costs, including travel to regional and global competitions.

GSEA’s judging process evaluates both the entrepreneur and the business, with a primary focus on the individual. Judges assess tenacity, the ability to overcome challenges, and how effectively participants balance academic responsibilities with running a company. They also consider the entrepreneur’s motivation to create meaningful impact beyond financial gain.