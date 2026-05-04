Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Boopin, an integrated digital marketing agency, is participating in Make it in the Emirates 2026, taking place at ADNEC Abu Dhabi from 4 to 7 May 2026. Held as part of the UAE’s wider national efforts to advance industrial growth, Make it in the Emirates continues to strengthen its position as a leading platform for transforming industrial ambitions into tangible production, investment, and export opportunities.

Boopin’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting the UAE’s industrial ecosystem by helping businesses strengthen their market presence, scale their operations, and connect with the right audiences locally, regionally, and internationally. Through its expertise in data-led marketing, creative strategy, performance media, and digital transformation, Boopin aims to empower industrial companies with the tools needed to compete in an increasingly fast-moving global marketplace.

The company’s presence at the exhibition also highlights the growing role of digital marketing in shaping the future of industry. As manufacturers, exporters, and industrial entities look to expand beyond traditional channels, Boopin is focused on bridging the gap between innovation and market access, helping businesses turn strong products into strong brands. During the exhibition, Boopin will showcase a range of advanced digital solutions that combine creativity, intelligent data analytics, performance marketing, and integrated digital experiences. These solutions are designed to help industrial organizations improve visibility, reach new customer segments, enhance customer engagement, and maximize return on investment.

Boopin also looks forward to engaging with industry leaders, government entities, investors, manufacturers, and key stakeholders at the event, while exploring new partnerships that support the growth of the UAE’s industrial sector and strengthen local value chains.

Commenting on the participation, Shadi Abdulhadi, Founder and CEO of Boopin, said: “Our participation in Make it in the Emirates 2026 represents a strategic opportunity to be part of one of the UAE’s most important national platforms, bringing together industrial ambition, innovation, and advanced technology. We believe digital marketing has become a fundamental pillar in enabling the industrial sector to expand, compete, and access new markets. At Boopin, we remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that support this direction and contribute to sustainable growth.”

Abdulhadi added that Boopin, which was founded in the UAE in 2011, continues to grow from the UAE to the world, with 13 offices globally and strategic expansion plans that include the Chinese market. The company is also focused on empowering brands to effectively target and engage with the UAE market, while supporting the country’s transition toward a knowledge- and innovation-based economy.

Through advanced marketing solutions, Boopin aims to enhance the competitiveness of national industries and contribute to the UAE’s vision of building a globally competitive industrial base. Visitors, industrial companies, manufacturers, and partners attending Make it in the Emirates 2026 are invited to connect with the Boopin team at the exhibition to explore how strategic digital marketing, data intelligence, and creative innovation can support their growth, market expansion, and long-term competitiveness.