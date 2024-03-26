“Empower future leaders in green innovation,” Salah Al Nasser, Chairman, CEO, Exim Finance

Dubai: Select startups from around the world that drive innovation in sustainability and bring positive change in the world were recognized and celebrated through VerdExim Sustainability Awards in Dubai recently.

“The vision is to create a global community of sustainability leaders, driving positive environmental and social impact through innovation,” Mr. Salah Ibrahim Al Nasser, Chairman, CEO, Exim Finance said while presenting the awards.

In overall 160 startups, 34 projects were shortlisted for the awards through a stringent selection process and unique methodology by an expert panel, and three promising startups – Equinox from the Netherlands in the Renewable Energy category, Harcourt Agri Farm from Kenya in the Agritech category and Concept Loop from Pakistan in the Recycling category – were presented the Awards at the glittering ceremony in Dubai.

Her Excellency Dr. Mariam Mohamed Fatima Matar MD Phd, Founder & Chairperson of UAE Genetic Diseases Association (UAEGDA) handed over the Awards to the winners.

Equinox was awarded as the Grand Winner

A special recognition was awarded to Ali Humaid Ali Alloghani Al-Ali from UAE for being the youngest innovator.

The VerdExim Sustainability Awards are instituted by Exim Finance, a Dubai-based finance facilitation company, for empowering future leaders in green innovation and to recognize companies and organizations that are catalysts for change by accelerating the transition to a sustainable world, he added.

The selection was made from startups that employ MVPs (minimum value products), that align with sustainability goals, addressing critical environmental and societal challenges. The awards are given in three categories: Diversity, Innovation and Opportunity. Eligible industries are Renewable Energy, Food Security, Recycling, Agritech, Manufacturing, and Biotechnology.

Leading Mr. Anshul Dawani, Managing Partner at Exim Finance has highlighted the Exim Forest confidently announced that engagement to tree planting with each individual is something really sustainable in generations to come which will be the legacy of VerdExim and Exim Finance to be connected with the future partners.

About VerdExim Finance:

Exim Finance is a leading financing partner for global export and import ventures, ushering in innovative sustainable project funding solutions.

The company arranges affordable finance for projects using various strategies. Headquartered in Dubai, Exim Finance has representation in Asia, Africa, Europe and North America.