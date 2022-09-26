DDCAP Group™ (“DDCAP”) is honoured to have been awarded the 2022 Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award (Institution) and the Best Islamic Finance Technology Product for our ETHOS AFP™ at the Global Islamic Finance Awards 2022 (GIFA).



The award ceremony took place on Wednesday 14th September 2022, in Djibouti, Republic of Djibouti. The ceremony was also streamed live, beginning with a welcome address by Professor Humayon Dar, Chairman of the Global Islamic Finance Awards.



Stella Cox CBE, Managing Director, DDCAP Group™ made the following statement in acceptance of the awards:



“DDCAP Group™ is proud and privileged to receive both the 2022 Global Islamic Finance Leadership Award (Institution) and 2022 Best Islamic Finance Technology Product for ETHOS AFP™ at the Global Islamic Finance Awards 2022.



Throughout the past year, DDCAP Group™ has continued to invest significantly in developing the next generation services available to our clients through ETHOS AFP™, the Group’s automated trade and post trade platform, which aspires to connect the global Islamic financial market responsibly. This year, the ongoing rollout of ETHOSTerminal™ has spear-headed several, significant advancements. These enhance our clients’ connection to an expanded, open market environment via our market leading technology, which prioritises adherence to their Sharia’a stipulations, standards considerations and embodies our own sustainable and responsible values alongside those of our clients.



We are honoured that both DDCAP Group™ and ETHOS AFP™ have been recognised by the 2022 Awards and our work within industry validated by the esteemed GIFA Committee for a fourth consecutive year.”

About DDCAP Group™

Headquartered in London, DDCAP Group™ (DDCAP) is a market intermediary and financial technology solutions provider connecting the global Islamic financial market responsibly. Established in 1998, we have 25 years’ experience providing award-winning commodity and asset facilitation services to support our customers’ Shariah compliant financial requirements. DDCAP facilitates commodities and services, providing systems solutions to over 300 financial sector customers worldwide, including banks, non-bank financial institutions, asset managers and fintechs, across a diverse range of Shariah compliant products, contracts and asset classes.



We have a dedicated team of professionals, with broad, complementary skill sets drawn from financial industry backgrounds, focused on providing services to Islamic financial market participants from around the world. DDGI Limited and DD&Co Limited are wholly owned trading subsidiaries of DDCAP Limited. Together, these companies form the DDCAP Group™. Outside of our London headquarters, DDCAP’s international footprint includes offices in Bahrain, Dubai (DIFC) and Kuala Lumpur.



DDCAP aspires to connect to the global Islamic financial market responsibly and works to promote awareness of the business and ethical case for responsible finance. DDCAP is a signatory to United Nations’ endorsed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and stakeholder endorser of the UN Environmental Programme Finance Initiative’s (UNEP FI) Principles for Responsible Banking. DDCAP is a member of the Global Islamic Finance and SDGs Taskforce, steered by the UK Islamic Finance Council and also a member of the RFI Foundation. DDCAP’s own commitment to Sustainable and Responsible Actions (“SRA”) is being reinforced within policy that extends across its corporate environment and infrastructure, business offerings and services and engagement with its stakeholders and other third parties.



About ETHOS AFP™ and ETHOSTerminal™



ETHOS AFP™ is a market leading, multiple award-winning real-time trade and post trade services platform which provides continuous coverage and enables DDCAP clients worldwide to purchase from a responsible, diverse asset inventory via a secure, web-based portal for onward sale to their own clients and counterparties. The open market platform with full STP functionality delivers an array of benefits and efficiencies whilst mitigating trade and operational risks.



ETHOSTerminal™ was launched in 2021 and brings additional integration functionality to DDCAP clients via an open market environment that enables users full discretion in choosing trade counterparts. This upgraded functionality has been developed in response to user demand and Sharia’a preferences. In combination, these have caused Islamic financial market banks and institutions to seek transactional flexibility that enables them to select, and alternate, the market counterparties that they contract with for their individual trade requirements.



In addition to gaining access to the Sharia’a compliant automated trade and post trade services platform, ETHOS AFP™ and to the extended functionality of ETHOSTerminal™, DDCAP clients and counterparties also have access to the fully integrated service solutions of DDCAP’s diverse and market leading technology partners which include Refinitiv, Murex and Instimatch.



Development of ETHOS AFP™ and its functionality is integrated within DDCAP Group’s corporate policy formation, including its SRA programme and the review processes and procedures of its esteemed Sharia’a Supervisory Board.

