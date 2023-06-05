Sprawled across 40,000Sq ft, GLITCH will revolutionise family entertainment in the emirate with more than 30 interactive attractions, including ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, a VR arcade, and bowling.

Owned and operated by Al Ghurair Properties, GLITCH is ready to take entertainment to new heights with Dubai’s only indoor roller glider, which allows visitors to zip around the ceiling from 10-metres in the air.

Dubai, UAE: Looking for an exciting new way to spend your free time? Look no further than the region's latest entertainment destination! Get ready to experience the ultimate thrill at GLITCH, Dubai’s newest – and one of the largest – family-focused entertainment centre, set to swing open its doors on June 19 at the Al Ghurair Centre in Deira. With more than 30 interactive attractions designed for children, teens, and the young at heart, GLITCH promises non-stop excitement and endless fun for all the family.

Owned and operated by Al Ghurair Properties (AGP), the complex is spread across 40,000Sq ft on Level Two of the Al Ghurair Centre. The region’s hottest new entertainment facility offers a host of activities, including Newton's Wall, an ultimate climbing challenge that dares thrill seekers to test not only their physical but also their mental strength, as well as their ability to defy gravity. Wannabe ninjas can level up at Kazu by tackling multiple warrior courses that test strength and agility, while SkySurf, Dubai’s only indoor roller glider, allows visitors to get their adrenaline pumping as they zip around the ceiling, 10-metres high, embodying the feeling of flying.

And that's not all. GLITCH also offers a gaming haven hidden within its walls. GamePort Arcade caters to all age groups, with old-school nostalgia-inducing video games alongside the newest Virtual Reality (VR) experiences, the arcade boasts a rare range that guarantees hours of entertainment. GLITCH is also home to BeastBowl, an eight-lane bowling centre fitted with state-of-the-art automated scoring from Brunswick. So, rally the troops and rack up those monstrous strikes and spares!

Bert Grogor, Vice President of Leisure and Entertainment at GLITCH, said: “GLITCH was not created to be just another theme park, land, or zone. We set out to create a unique, immersive experience that allows visitors to express their ‘extra’, let their hair down, and enjoy a day of non-stop fun and excitement. Our focus on adventure, active entertainment, and cutting-edge attractions is what sets us apart, and we're delighted to offer something truly different for families looking to create unforgettable memories together."

GLITCH also offers a region’s first: Pandora’s Peak, an ultimate challenge dedicated to fearless children as young as four. The youngsters can clamber their way from level to level, through cotton candy clouds until they reach the top. Meanwhile, Loop-de-Loop takes children on a rousing journey of twists and turns before they zoom down a 10-metre-high platform.

“The modern mall has transformed from being mere shopping destinations to being dynamic entertainment hubs and socialising spaces,” added Anwar Atari, CEO, Al Ghurair Properties - Residential & Commercial. “We are committed to staying ahead of the curve by moving away from the traditional approach to presenting new offerings to customers. We custom design our venues and attractions to be different, to meet the changing needs of new generations, and to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Fantastically fun, GLITCH also promises a host of snack options, including popcorn, slushies, sweets, and more. Starting 19th June, GLITCH will be open Sunday to Thursday from 10am-10pm and Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am. For ticket prices and further information, follow GLITCH on social media @glitcharabia or visit www.glitcharabia.com. Get ready to dive into the GLITCH universe at Al Ghurair Centre and #UnleashTheExtraInYou.

About GLITCH

Al Ghurair Properties has expanded its portfolio with the addition of GLITCH, one of the region’s largest state-of-the-art leisure and family entertainment centres and spanning 40,000sqft. Located in the Al Ghurair Centre in Deira, the indoor active game park is home to more than 30 attractions suitable for children and adults. Designed to amuse and amaze visitors, the entertainment destination combines rides, games, and play areas for a wholesome active experience. Guests can expect immersive experiences including the region’s first Cloud Climb, bowling, a ninja warrior course, roller gliding, obstacle course, sports simulators, a climbing wall, and an arcade zone incorporating themed games and virtual reality (VR) experiences.

About Al Ghurair Properties

Al Ghurair Properties brings a pioneering spirit to the property industry, guided by an enduring commitment to excellence. For more than three decades, the company has been at the forefront of real estate development in the UAE, serving clients efficiently across a diverse property portfolio comprising the hospitality, residential, office, industrial and street retail sectors.

The company's portfolio includes the iconic Al Ghurair Centre, the first shopping mall in the MENA region, Stay Holiday Homes, focused on short-term rentals of stylish and superbly located apartments and GLITCH, one of the region’s largest state-of-the-art leisure and family entertainment centres.

Committed to providing high-quality properties that meet the evolving needs of the regional market, Al Ghurair Properties employs a customer-centric approach that strives to exceed the expectations of its clients, building comfortable properties and offering a reliable, hassle-free service experience.

Centred around a core purpose to ‘enhance life’, Al Ghurair Properties’ mission is to deliver integrated, welcoming and sustainable communities that offer an enriching lifestyle within urban bounds.

For more information please visit: www.alghurairproperties.com

